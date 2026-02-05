Olive Garden Horror: Male Cook Dead After Committing Suicide by Thrusting His Head Into The Deep Fryer In The Kitchen

In a horrific act, a male employee at Olive Garden committed suicide by thrusting their head into a deep fryer, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The incident occurred last Friday in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, where the man worked as a cook.

An employee of the Olive Garden thrust his head into a deep fryer to try to take his own life.

The Smoking Gun looked into the situation in which the man ended up dead from burn injuries. Lauren Lesher, a Pennsylvania State Police spokesperson, explained the "incident was a suicide attempt and out of respect for the individual and their family, we do not release information." She added that providing details could lead to the late cook's identity being discovered.

'A Lot of People Screaming'

The manager of the Olive Garden said they could not 'disclose anything' due to 'privacy laws.'

The publication reached out to the Olive Garden store, which closed for a few days following the incident, an effort to get more information on the situation. "We are not able to disclose anything due to our privacy laws," the manager claimed. Police and emergency workers came to the restaurant around 4 p.m. after 911 was called due to an employee removing his clothing and attempting to harm himself. In audio from the county's fire and EMS service, a dispatcher can be heard saying, "I don’t have a lot of details, a lot of people screaming, some kind of a burn victim."

911 Calls Details

A second ambulance came out to the Olive Garden to treat a female worker who suffered minor burns.

In another dispatch audio, the operator claimed "a male victim went headfirst into the fryers" and that "PSP is responding" to the Olive Garden. After an initial ambulance team arrived at the scene, a second soon followed as they needed to treat a female worker who suffered minor burns. She was injured as workers and a patron of the famous Italian chain eatery attempted to stop the male from suffering more self-inflicted burns.

Were Drugs Involved?

A police spokesperson confirmed the incident at the Olive Garden 'was a suicide attempt.'