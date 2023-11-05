Oleg Shmelev: An Innovative Force in the Entertainment Industry

Oleg is the proud founder of advanced projects that were awarded and nominated for the MTV Music Awards, as well as the Viva Awards, Nickelodeon Teen Choice Awards, and Bravo Otto. He’s also the founder and executive producer of the popular boy bands US5 and New District. On top of that, he’s the producer of the TV shows Big in America and Big in Europe.

While making waves in both music and television, Shmelev has also created companies that offer services to help artists succeed. He founded the entertainment neobanking payment app in the United States, 1st Opus. Additionally, he’s the founder of ISINA.com, the global talent search and development company providing a platform for 1000s of artists, that has become notorious for attaining exceptional outcomes for its clients.