Oleg Shmelev: An Innovative Force in the Entertainment Industry
Entrepreneur and executive producer Oleg Shmelev is taking the entertainment industry to the next level. With innovative developments and multiple companies that are ready to take the entertainment sector into the future, he’s single-handedly making an impact that people can’t help but notice. From notable accolades and accomplishments to his high rate of efficacy in getting results, he’s showing us how it’s done in the new age of entertainment.
Oleg is the proud founder of advanced projects that were awarded and nominated for the MTV Music Awards, as well as the Viva Awards, Nickelodeon Teen Choice Awards, and Bravo Otto. He’s also the founder and executive producer of the popular boy bands US5 and New District. On top of that, he’s the producer of the TV shows Big in America and Big in Europe.
While making waves in both music and television, Shmelev has also created companies that offer services to help artists succeed. He founded the entertainment neobanking payment app in the United States, 1st Opus. Additionally, he’s the founder of ISINA.com, the global talent search and development company providing a platform for 1000s of artists, that has become notorious for attaining exceptional outcomes for its clients.
Getting to this point in his career wasn’t easy. From early childhood, Oleg was always involved in music, playing the saxophone at the start. At 16, he organized his own rock band. The musical sphere continued to entice him, leading him to focus on developing his own talents while also furthering the industry as a whole.
Later in life, Oleg’s first move was to create the system platform ISINA.com. He aspired to help talent from all over the world unlock their potential by bringing their work and creativity to the attention of industry professionals. The platform [...] is bringing together musicians and producers with mentors, including Walter Afanasieff, Robin Thicke, Greg Phillinganes, Chris Lord, Michael Bolton, Paul Oakenfold, and other notable names that want to help young talent thrive.
The actualization of the boy band US5 is a vivid example of how the platform can catapult young talent to success. US5 became a multinational pop band, selling over 10 million records worldwide. Nine of their singles were in the top 10 most prestigious awards across Europe.
Not to mention, Oleg’s other boy band, New District, has been nominated as the Next Big Thing at the Teen Choice Awards. These bands are just the start of what we’re expecting to see in the near future.
According to Oleg, the most important part of success is never giving up and always following your dreams. He’s on a mission to provide as many opportunities as possible for the musically talented from all corners of the planet. He’s also ready to continue to help them realize their potential with the help of the new technologies offered by the companies he has founded.
By conceptualizing and actualizing companies that offer artists something new and effective, Oleg Shmelev is changing the game. We’re looking forward to seeing the next accomplishments linked to this visionary's success as he continues to elevate the entertainment experiences we will see in the future.