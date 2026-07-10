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EXCLUSIVE: O.J. Simpson Shocker — Slaughtered Nicole Brown Simpson's Lover Remembers Menacing Moments With NFL Killer Two Years Before Brutal Slayings

oj simpson lover recalls menacing moments before nicole murder
Source: MEGA

O.J. Simpson's lover recalled menacing moments with the NFL star before Nicole Brown Simpson's murder.

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July 10 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

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Fearless Nicole Brown Simpson confronted her ex, O.J. Simpson, when she caught him lurking outside her home while she was inside with a lover, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The boyfriend, Joseph Perrulli, said he and Nicole fell in love shortly after she separated from the NFL great.

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Nicole's Frightening Encounter Revealed

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Joseph Perrulli said Nicole Brown Simpson confronted O.J. Simpson after a neighbor reportedly spotted him outside her home.
Source: MEGA

Joseph Perrulli said Nicole Brown Simpson confronted O.J. Simpson after a neighbor reportedly spotted him outside her home.

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One night outside her house, he thought he smelled her perfume, "as if she had been standing there," he writes in his new memoir, The Forgotten Briefcase.

Several weeks later, Nicole called him to tell him a neighbor had seen O.J. skulking around in the bushes outside her home that night.

He also later discovered Nicole sometimes wore Paco Rabanne men's cologne, as did her ex – and he realized it was O.J.'s scent he had detected.

Nicole called the Pro Football Hall of Famer out on coming to the house when she was there with someone, Perrulli said.

But O.J. claimed "he just happened to be driving by and wanted to make sure everything was okay. He also said he really didn't have a problem with me. He said he felt I was a gentleman," Perrulli added.

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Relationship Crumbled Amid Fear

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While running with Nicole, Perrulli recalled feeling unsettled after encountering O.J. with Sydney and Justin.
Source: MEGA

While running with Nicole, Perrulli recalled feeling unsettled after encountering O.J. with Sydney and Justin.

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In another sinister incident, he was running with Nicole and another friend when they spotted O.J. with his and Nicole's two children, Sydney and Justin, at a local market.

"Our friend seizes up and said, 'Joseph, whatever you do, keep running,'" he recalled.

"Before I passed, it almost felt like [O.J.] marked me. His glare was penetrating."

Afterwards, he said, Nicole "was very upset. She felt like he followed her with the children to make her look bad."

But the red flags continued and Perrulli broke off their romance after a few months.

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Murder Confirmed His Worst Fear

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Perrulli said he believed Ron Goldman 'could have been me" after learning of Nicole's murder.
Source: MEGA

Perrulli said he believed Ron Goldman 'could have been me" after learning of Nicole's murder.

On June 13, 1994, a friend called to tell him 35-year-old Nicole had been found murdered.

"I thought, 'Oh he did it, he killed her,'" Joseph said.

The friend also told him a man's body had also been found – Ron Goldman, a 25-year-old waiter and aspiring actor.

If he hadn't ended his relationship with Nicole, Joseph believes "Ron Goldman could have been me."

He added: "He was an innocent young man and his story was overshadowed by the spectacle of the trial."

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