EXCLUSIVE: O.J. Simpson Shocker — Slaughtered Nicole Brown Simpson's Lover Remembers Menacing Moments With NFL Killer Two Years Before Brutal Slayings

The boyfriend, Joseph Perrulli, said he and Nicole fell in love shortly after she separated from the NFL great.

Fearless Nicole Brown Simpson confronted her ex, O.J. Simpson , when she caught him lurking outside her home while she was inside with a lover, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Joseph Perrulli said Nicole Brown Simpson confronted O.J. Simpson after a neighbor reportedly spotted him outside her home.

One night outside her house, he thought he smelled her perfume, "as if she had been standing there," he writes in his new memoir, The Forgotten Briefcase.

Several weeks later, Nicole called him to tell him a neighbor had seen O.J. skulking around in the bushes outside her home that night.

He also later discovered Nicole sometimes wore Paco Rabanne men's cologne, as did her ex – and he realized it was O.J.'s scent he had detected.

Nicole called the Pro Football Hall of Famer out on coming to the house when she was there with someone, Perrulli said.

But O.J. claimed "he just happened to be driving by and wanted to make sure everything was okay. He also said he really didn't have a problem with me. He said he felt I was a gentleman," Perrulli added.