Former Ohio Teacher Busted After Missing Teen, 17, Found Alive in His Home 263 Days After Disappearance

A teenage girl who had been missing for 263 days was discovered alive in Ohio at the home of former Springfield City School District science teacher Jobe Binkley, lawmen said, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 17-year-old had run away from the Huckleberry House crisis shelter in Columbus on Dec. 2, 2025, and her family reportedly claims they repeatedly told police they believed she was staying at Binkley's home.