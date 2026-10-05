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Home > News > crime

Former Ohio Teacher Busted After Missing Teen, 17, Found Alive in His Home 263 Days After Disappearance

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Source: Unsplash.com

Jobe Binkley was arrested and charged with one count of interference with custody.

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Oct. 5 2026, Published 4:45 p.m. ET

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A teenage girl who had been missing for 263 days was discovered alive in Ohio at the home of former Springfield City School District science teacher Jobe Binkley, lawmen said, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 17-year-old had run away from the Huckleberry House crisis shelter in Columbus on Dec. 2, 2025, and her family reportedly claims they repeatedly told police they believed she was staying at Binkley's home.

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Missing Teen Found Alive After 263 Days

Photo of Jobe Binkley
Source: Clark County Jail

Former science teacher Jobe Binkley faces criminal interference with custody charges.

According to court documents, Binkley, 48, was arrested and charged with one count of interference with custody, a first-degree misdemeanor.

He was later released on bond and pleaded not guilty.

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Family Raises Alarming Grooming Claims

Photo of Huckleberry House
Source: Google maps

The teenager previously ran away from a Columbus crisis shelter.

Chelsi Warner, the mother of the teenager's half-sister, claims Binkley took advantage of the girl after they met at school two years ago.

"She's had a troubled history with her mother, and this groomer took advantage of a girl looking for a parental figure," Warner said. "It's absolutely disgusting … and she's so groomed and brainwashed by that man that she doesn’t see what he's done to her."

Court documents state Binkley had denied police entry to his home twice during the investigation. A task force led by U.S. marshals eventually entered the residence on August 21 and located the teenager inside.

'I'm Very Upset With This Situation'

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Investigators previously placed the teacher on administrative leave over student complaints.

"I'm very upset with this situation," Warner said. "We had photos of her in the house holding guns, and we know about the allegations from other students against this man, but we were always told there’s not enough evidence yet."

Binkley had previously been placed on administrative leave following accusations of inappropriate behavior involving students, which the school district said were unsubstantiated, according to reports.

He was fired in February 2025 for allegedly violating the district's technology-use policy.

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