Ohio Man Arrested After 5-Year-Old Son Accidentally Shot Himself: Report

enamorado
Source: Middletown Police Department; MEGA
Apr. 29 2022, Published 10:20 a.m. ET

An Ohio man whose 5-year-old son accidentally shot himself was arrested, according to police.

WKRC in Middletown, Ohio reports that Fernando Enamorado is charged with child endangerment.

Police went to a home on 10th Avenue on Wednesday for the report of a gunshot wound. They found a boy shot in the leg.

According to police, the boy had been playing with a gun he found in Enamorado's bedroom before accidentally shooting himself. He was taken to the hospital.

Police ask that anyone with further information contacts them at 513-425-7735 or 513-425-7700.

