Disturbing Doorbell Video: Ohio Father NOT Charged After Fatally Shooting Daughter's Ex As He Tried To Break In

Footage from the Ring app obtained by Daily Mail showed Duckro opening fire on his daughter Allyson Duckro's ex-boyfriend, 22, after he appeared to bust down the front door more than a year after the former couple split.

Rayl used his body weight to get inside their property during his unannounced visit on July 31.

Duckro warned him, stating "James no, get off my porch" followed by "I have a gun."

Duckro shot Rayl, 22, three times: he was struck in the left shoulder, right shoulder, and back. Rayl, who was unarmed, could be seen staggering away moments before the dispute turned deadly. Chilling screams could be heard in the background.