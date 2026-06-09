NYC Subway Cases: Legal Options for Women Seeking Justice in New York

Several different bodies of law come into play when subway harassment or assault occurs.

Criminal law. Sexual harassment, sexual abuse, forcible touching, and sexual assault are all criminal offenses under New York Penal Law. Cases are prosecuted by the District Attorney's office in the borough where the offense occurred. Survivors can report incidents to the New York Police Department, including through the dedicated NYPD Transit Bureau, or by approaching uniformed officers in stations. Information on reporting and victim services is available through the New York City Office of Domestic and Gender-Based Violence.

Civil rights statutes. The Gender Motivated Violence Protection Act, originally a New York City law and now extended at the state level, provides a civil cause of action against perpetrators of crimes of violence motivated by gender. The law gives survivors a path to financial recovery from individual offenders separate from any criminal prosecution. The statute of limitations was extended significantly in 2022.

The Adult Survivors Act. Signed into law in May 2022, the New York Adult Survivors Act opened a one-year lookback window during which adult survivors of sexual offenses could file civil claims that would otherwise have been time-barred. The window closed in November 2023, but the law produced thousands of filings during its lifetime.

Common law tort claims. Battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and negligence claims can also apply, depending on the facts of a specific incident.