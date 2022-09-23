Nxivm Cult Leader Keith Raniere Given Black Eye & Left ‘Dizzy’ After Inmate Attack At Arizona Prison

The numerous filings went on to allege that the Tucson prison wardens were not only aware that the cult leader was the victim of an attack but that they repeated a "pattern of retaliation" towards him.

“I was given a disciplinary ticket for ‘fighting’ and have had my privileges revoked and was placed in segregation ‘pending investigation,’” Raniere stated in the affidavit, claiming the warden’s actions were in response to his highly publicized case.

“I believe that I was given a disciplinary ticket as retaliation for the recent publicity that my case has received as a result of my efforts to challenge my conviction,” read the court filing.

The filing also detailed the treatment Raniere said he received while in a Special Housing Unit (SHU), which allege the cult leader “was denied contact legal visits with his attorneys, and forced to either yell through plexiglass or be handcuffed and shackled to a belly chain to communicate with his attorneys.”