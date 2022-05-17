‘Get Ready Finns’: Alarming New Video Purportedly Shows Russia Moving Nuclear Weapons To Border With Finland

“A protected Finland is being born as part of a stable, strong and responsible Nordic region,” Niinistö explained. “We gain security, and we also share it. It’s good to keep in mind that security isn’t a zero-sum game.”

Russia’s possible response? On May 16, a video purportedly showing a convoy carrying missiles in western Russia to Vyborg, a town located around 24 miles from the border with Finland, was uploaded to the VHCK-OGPU channel, the Daily Star reported.