Black-Owned Network ‘Now That's TV’ Revives Genuine Reality TV

An industrious entrepreneur, Elton began his career as the founder of Conceited Magazine and has since scaled to become successful in various creative fields, including artist management, photography, and filmmaking.

Belton's vision for Now, That's TV came about as a simple idea back then when he was still the manager for Big Lex, a renowned rapper, reality star, and a former cast member from “Joseline's Cabaret Atlanta Season” and the new show “Big Lex Baddies Collection Season 1.” According to Belton, the idea was to independently establish opportunities for content creators and filmmakers to not only have a platform to start on but also to thrive beyond their dreams. "Now That’s TV Network was created to give new life opportunities to help new content creators push their work, monetize, and continue to grow their brands," he explains.

Now That's TV has grown into a six-figure network in just a year, with over 100,000 subscribers and 80,000 Instagram followers. The network is also home to some of the most popular shows in the country, including the series “Big Lex's Baddies Collection Miami,” hosted by rapper Big Lex, “Baddies Olympics” (as seen on The ShadeRoom), “The Last 24,” “Untold Stories,” “DollHouse University,” hosted by YouTube star Kianna Jay, and “Coming Up Los Angeles,” hosted by Lucky Hustla. Reality TV stars Sidney Star and ChriseanRock have both been on past episodes of shows that air on the network.

For months, Now That's TV has been bringing back real reality TV with its current roster of shows. New shows coming to Now That's TV this year include “Barbie Wants Both,” “South Central Baddies Season 3,” “Zodiac House Season 1,” “Big Lex Baddies Collection,” and “Déjà Vu Reunions.” Belton has also hinted at plans to organize meet-and-greet events, which is part of their plan to bring the experience to your door. "We are a network that is always looking for fresh and new content and ideas,” says Belton.

But the media space is a dynamic sector with numerous players, some of whom can be unscrupulous. Belton and the team have faced numerous challenges, including overcoming the many naysayers and haters that come for their network and creators daily. Since the launch of Now That's TV, there have been so many copycats trying to duplicate the network. It's challenging for all networks just starting off because you have to learn the business.

But regardless, the Now That's TV team has remained steadfast in their focus on fresh and captivating new concepts with an abundance of originality. The goal is to stay connected with their audience and consider all options and opinions.