Noseless New York Man Busted With Drugs and Gun After Being Sniffed Out by Police Dog
Oct. 1 2026, Published 1:45 p.m. ET
A noseless New York man was nabbed in Florida for allegedly trafficking drugs after he was busted by a drug-sniffing dog, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Cops said things didn't smell right when they found the car crammed with meth, cocaine, thousands of dollars in cash, a gun, and other suspicious items.
Fort Lauderdale Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Discovery
Charles Wilson Pastore, 46, was arrested September 3 after the white Mercedes-Benz he was riding in was pulled over by police in Fort Lauderdale for a routine traffic stop, according to court documents.
Pastore, who has a big, gaping triangular pit where his proboscis used to be, was traveling with another man, Nicholas Martiz, at the wheel.
Martiz agreed to let the officer's K9 unit search the car, where the pooch caught a whiff of a backpack that turned out to contain loose crack cocaine, a scale with white powder residue, a bag with cocaine residue, $3,515 in cash, and a semiautomatic handgun with the serial number shaved off, according to the arrest affidavit.
K9 Search Uncovers Drugs, Cash and a Gun
Police searched the vehicle further and found a black cylinder with methamphetamine and cocaine hidden in the spare tire compartment.
The hound with the trained honker also sniffed out some more drugs in Pastore's pockets, and cops say they found a fake Florida ID in the suspect’s wallet.
Pastore has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of a forged driver’s license, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Pastore was released after posting $37,000 bail, records show.