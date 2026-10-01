Charles Wilson Pastore, 46, was arrested September 3 after the white Mercedes-Benz he was riding in was pulled over by police in Fort Lauderdale for a routine traffic stop, according to court documents.

Pastore, who has a big, gaping triangular pit where his proboscis used to be, was traveling with another man, Nicholas Martiz, at the wheel.

Martiz agreed to let the officer's K9 unit search the car, where the pooch caught a whiff of a backpack that turned out to contain loose crack cocaine, a scale with white powder residue, a bag with cocaine residue, $3,515 in cash, and a semiautomatic handgun with the serial number shaved off, according to the arrest affidavit.