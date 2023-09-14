Home > Exclusives Exclusive Kardashian and Bieber Beloved Restaurant Nobu Malibu Sued For $500k by Hostess Who Claims 'Serial Harasser' Ex-Manager Assaulted Her at Work Source: MEGA Nobu Malibu and an ex-manager is being sued by a hostess for $500k. By: Whitney Vasquez Sep. 14 2023, Published 2:25 p.m. ET

Robert De Niro-founded hotspot Nobu Malibu is being sued for $500k by a hostess who claims her manager sexually harassed her while she was on the clock — and despite her complaining about his behavior, the restaurant took too long to take action. In legal documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the hostess, listed as "Jane Doe," is suing the paparazzi-riddled restaurant — known for attracting the Kardashian-Jenner family, Justin Bieber, and Beyoncé — and her former manager, Marcus, for sexual assault and battery, negligent hiring and supervision, employment discrimination based on gender, harassment, and retaliation after claiming she was forced to endure several unwanted advances from her boss.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The celeb hotspot is frequented by A-listers, including the entire Kardashian-Jenner family, Justin Bieber, and Beyonce.

Jane Doe — a 23-year-old model — claimed a "relatively sober" Marcus, whom she called a "serial sexual harasser," would "lightly fondle" her and her female co-workers' buttocks when they were working, and his alleged behavior only got worse. "Marcus’ touch became more aggressive and harassing," the suit stated. "In addition to inappropriately touching and engaging in sexually offensive comments about the bodies of NOBU’s young female hostesses, during work hours, Marcus gained access to the hostesses’ personal phone numbers, either through the NOBU employee directory or by direct requests, in order to contact the Plaintiff and other hostesses in pursuit of dates and sexual favors."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The hostess said management was allegedly aware of Marcus' "unwanted" sexual advances.

She said that the Nobu manager would call and question her about her off-work activities and sexual interests, which made her feel "extremely uncomfortable;" however, she "avoided direct and outright rejection of Marcus, out of fear of facing negative repercussions at work." Jane Doe said in early 2021, Marcus, who had allegedly been drinking, "approached Plaintiff in the back office, grabbed and restrained both of her hands and kissed her neck." She said the alleged incident caused her "mental distress" and "imminent far for her physical safety."

Article continues below advertisement

"On another occasion, Marcus came up behind Plaintiff while she was at the hostess stand, grabbed her hips, and kissed her neck," the lawsuit read. "As Marcus’ conduct became more sexually aggressive, instead of feeling excited to come into work as she once did, Plaintiff dreaded the prospect of being subjected to Marcus’ furtive acts of sexual harassment, and the fear associated with his use of alcohol and seemingly related more physical aggression."

Source: MEGA Jane Doe and several other female staffers allegedly reported Marcus to the restaurant's general manager, who told them he'd investigate the matter.

Article continues below advertisement

Jane Doe and several other Nobu female staffers allegedly reported Marcus to the restaurant's general manager, who told them he'd investigate the matter. "However, neither Plaintiff nor any of her fellow hostesses received any update as to any investigation," she insisted. Marcus was "quietly terminated" in early 2022 — but was allegedly allowed to return to the establishment as a patron. She claimed the fired manager continued victimizing female employees, adding that his management staff buddies allegedly "condoned" his behavior.

According to the lawsuit, "NOBU management was well aware and continued to welcome Marcus’ periodic patronage of the restaurant, time and time again, despite having fired Marcus for sexually harassing female staff, willingly placing their female employees at risk for revictimization and emotional distress. And, like the passive inaction taken by the new bar manager, took absolutely no affirmative steps to prevent Marcus’ return, or to ameliorate the hostile work environment created by Marcus’ mere presence."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA She accuses Nobu bosses of creating "an atmosphere that is conducive to sexual harassment or creating a hostile work environment based on sex and gender.

The lawsuit accuses Nobu bosses of creating "an atmosphere that is conducive to sexual harassment or creating a hostile work environment based on sex and gender," accusing the restaurant's management of being "tolerance of sexual harassment of its female hostesses, or creating an environment non-conducive to unwelcome sexual advances." Jane Doe is suing for $500k in damages and demanding a jury trial. RadarOnline.com has reached out to Nobu for comment.

Powered by RedCircle