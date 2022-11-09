'Do I Have To Stay Here?' Trans Influencer Nikita Dragun Being Held In Miami Jail Men's Unit After Arrest For Public Nudity

Nguyen's rep, Jack Ketsoyan, later told TMZ, "The situation with Nikita, who is legally female, being placed in a men's unit of a Florida jail is extremely distributing and dangerous."

"This decision made by the Miami-Dade County Corrections Department directly violates their protocol, which mandates that transgender inmates are classified and housed based on safety needs and gender identity," said Ketsoyan.

RadarOnline.com has discovered Nguyen has since been released.

As for how she landed in hot water on Monday, Nguyen was allegedly walking around the pool area in the buff at the Goodtime Hotel and being disorderly.

She allegedly ignored demands to stop causing a disturbance and at one point, threw water on hotel staffers when they asked her to put her clothes back on.