The Nightfall Group Makes It Easy To Choose Your Next Luxury Holiday Destination
Traveling has been among humankind’s favorite leisure activities. The opportunity to explore new places, cities, cultures, and stories while breaking away from the routine is mesmerizing to many.
Traveling in luxury, comfort, and style would undoubtedly be the cherry on the cake, made possible by agencies such as The Nightfall Group.
The Nightfall Group is well versed in luxury travel. Based out of Beverly Hills, the company curates beautiful experiences for places all over the globe, packed with yachts, cars, villas, and private jets.
Having served travel connoisseurs for quite a while, The Nightfall Group is an expert at knowing the best places to travel. Here are the five most sought-after luxury destinations around the globe according to The Nightfall Group.
Los Angeles
The City of Angels, Los Angeles is the pinnacle of glamour. With glittering casinos and energy-packed clubs, LA is the place to be. As it is home to Hollywood, the city is no stranger to luxury, with yachts and supercars being the norm.
Dubai
When we think of luxury, we think of Dubai. Home to magnificent skyscrapers and extravagant wealth, Dubai offers an experience like no other. From accommodation to shopping, everything here is glamorous to the hilt.
Ibiza
Ibiza is the new party capital of the world. With hundreds of beaches and beautiful restaurants, it is the perfect place to chill, unwind and relax.
Saint Barthelemy
This Caribbean getaway is a favorite with old and new money. St. Barts, as it is popularly known, is a perfect combination of urban and natural aspects. Glamorous resorts await those who still want urban comforts, while white sandy beaches greet those who want to meet nature on their vacation.
Monaco
Situated on the French Riviera, Monaco is a real-life fairy tale. It is rich in culture and natural diversity. Many people with high net worth love to vacation here for all the luxuries this small sovereign city-state offers.