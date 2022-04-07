Spend The Night Inside A Florida Jail In The Latest Episode Of This Reality-Crime Series

This month, REELZ is airing their reality-crime series JAIL all-night long on Saturdays for those fans who have always wanted to know what it’s like to find yourself in a local jail for the night – or in many cases – even longer!

The completely unscripted series, which just so happens to be from the same producers as COPS, follows the experiences of real-life prisoners as they exit their arresting officer’s squad car and subsequently taken in for booking at a multitude of different local lock-ups in a variety of towns across the United States.