Nichelle Nichols Hand-Wrote Will CUTTING Her Son Out Of Her $10 Million Estate, Claimed He Told Her He Couldn’t Wait To 'Get Rid Of This Sh*t’'

“I, Nichelle Nichols, do hereby declare that I am amending my Last Will & Trust,” she wrote. “As you have stated to me several times, ‘I can’t wait to get rid of this sh—t and sell my house and property. He made a decision to amend my Will & Trust.”

In the March 15, 2017, letter addressed to her son, himself a former actor from the 1969 movie The Learning Tree, Nichelle said he would be provided a check twice a year from the “net profits” of a company that she owned titled N.N. Legacy LLC.

She demanded that upon her death that her “memorabilia and property” be placed in the custody of the same company.