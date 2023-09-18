Nia Long Serves Cheating Ex Ime Udoka With Legal Papers at a $12k-a-Month Rental Pad Months After She Bought $3.7 Million Pad
Nia Long served her ex-fiancé Ime Udoka with legal papers over their 11-year-old son at his luxury rental in Los Angeles — only months after she purchased her own mansion following their messy split, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Long hired a process server to track down Udoka to hand him the custody paperwork she filed in court.
Last month, the server showed up to a $12k-a-month rental at 5:35 PM and personally handed him the documents. While he may be renting in LA, Udoka works in Texas after being hired as head coach for the Houston Rockets.
According to reports, Long purchased her own $3.7 million mansion in December. The service allows Long to move her case forward in court.
As RadarOnline.com previously, last month, Long filed a ‘Petition to Determine Parental Relationship’ in Los Angeles Superior Court.
Long asked the court to establish Udoka as the legal father of Kez Sunday Long Udoka. The actress claimed her ex had “failed to support” their kid.
The actress demanded primary legal and physical custody of the kid. She requested that Udoka have “reasonable visitation” that is “consistent with the child’s best interest.”
In response, Udoka demanded joint legal and physical custody of their son.
The case came months after Udoka’s cheating was exposed. As we previously reported, last year, the Boston Celtics cut ties with Udoka after his alleged affair with a female co-worker within the organization was exposed.
Back in December, Long revealed she was leaving Udoka after 13 years. The two started dating in 2009 and were engaged by 2015.
Long’s rep said the two were “no longer together but remain fully committed to co-parenting their son.”
The actress told The Hollywood Reporter, "I think the most heartbreaking thing about all of this was seeing my son's face when the Boston Celtics organization decided to make a very private situation public.”
“No one from the Celtics organization has even called to see if I’m OK, to see if my children are OK,” the actress said. “It’s very disappointing.”