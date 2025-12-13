EXCLUSIVE: Tom Brady's Shocking Pet Confession – NFL Icon Admits He Cloned His Dead Dog Using The Pooch's Blood For a 'Second Chance'

The 48-year-old recently announced that before she passed away, a blood sample was collected from the beloved pit bull mix, and the genetics company Colossal Biosciences, which Brady has invested in, produced an exact copy.

"I love my animals. They mean the world to me and my family," he said.

Lua isn't the first celebrity pet who's had an afterlife of sorts – Barbra Streisand duplicated her dog Samantha, who died in 2017, and two replicas of Paris Hilton's Diamond Baby were made after the pet went missing in 2022.

Brady adopted Lua during his marriage to Gisele Bundchen, which ended in 2022. Both regularly featured her on social media and the mutt even starred with the gridiron great in an Ugg Australia commercial in 2014.