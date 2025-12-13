Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Tom Brady's Shocking Pet Confession – NFL Icon Admits He Cloned His Dead Dog Using The Pooch's Blood For a 'Second Chance'

Tom Brady has admitted he cloned his dog using the pooch's blood, revealing a startling second-chance effort.
Tom Brady has admitted he cloned his dog using the pooch's blood, revealing a startling second-chance effort.

Dec. 13 2025, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

Tom Brady wanted his dog, Lua, to have a second lease on life, so the NFL legend had her cloned, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Months after Lua died, the seven-time Super Bowl winner welcomed another, similar-looking pup, Junie, in December 2023.

Tom Brady revealed he had his late dog, Lua, cloned through Colossal Biosciences.
Tom Brady revealed he had his late dog, Lua, cloned through Colossal Biosciences.

The 48-year-old recently announced that before she passed away, a blood sample was collected from the beloved pit bull mix, and the genetics company Colossal Biosciences, which Brady has invested in, produced an exact copy.

"I love my animals. They mean the world to me and my family," he said.

Lua isn't the first celebrity pet who's had an afterlife of sorts – Barbra Streisand duplicated her dog Samantha, who died in 2017, and two replicas of Paris Hilton's Diamond Baby were made after the pet went missing in 2022.

Brady adopted Lua during his marriage to Gisele Bundchen, which ended in 2022. Both regularly featured her on social media and the mutt even starred with the gridiron great in an Ugg Australia commercial in 2014.

The NFL star said a blood sample collected before Lua's death allowed scientists to create Junie.
The NFL star said a blood sample collected before Lua's death allowed scientists to create Junie.

The supermodel, 45, first announced Lua's death on Instagram on December 23, 2023. She shared several photos, including some with their children, Benjamin Rein, 15, and Vivian Lake, 12, cuddling with the canine cutie.

The star QB's revelation about Lua's clone coincides with Colossal Biosciences' announcement it is acquiring Viagen Pets and Equine, the company that cloned Streisand's and Hilton's dogs.

"A few years ago, I worked with Colossal and leveraged their noninvasive cloning technology through a simple blood draw of our family's elderly dog," Brady explained, noting the Texas-based company "gave my family a second chance with a clone of our beloved dog."

Barbra Streisand previously cloned her dog Samantha following the pet's 2017 death.
Barbra Streisand previously cloned her dog Samantha following the pet's 2017 death.

He added he is "excited how Colossal and Viagen's tech together can help both families losing their beloved pets."

Colossal is also involved in "de-extinction" projects, such as bringing back long-disappeared animals like the dire wolf and the dodo bird.

