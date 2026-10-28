New Jersey Middle School Teacher, 35, Arrested Over Alleged Role in Atlantic City Prostitution Scheme — But Insists She Was There 'Strictly to Party'

A middle school teacher in New Jersey has been arrested for allegedly participating in a prostitution plot, RadarOnline.com can report. Amanda Crafts, 35, a Middle Township Middle School teacher, and co-defendant Veda Engel, 23, allegedly met a man at Harrah's Resort in Atlantic City and arranged for him to meet them in a resort room.

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'That's What You Get for $1,250'

Source: NEW JERSEY COURTS Amanda Crafts and Veda Engel were arrested shortly after the encounter.

Once the victim arrived, the women allegedly forcibly undressed him. Crafts allegedly restrained him on the bed while Engel held his phone to his face so it'd unlock with facial recognition. Engel allegedly then transferred $1,250 to herself and sexually assaulted the man. "That's what you get for $1,250," the 23-year-old told him afterward, per reports.

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Amanda Crafts' Lawyer Speaks Out

Source: NEW JERSEY COURTS Engel faces a prostitution charge.

The man reported the alleged assault to law enforcement, and Crafts and Engel were arrested on October 9. Crafts and Engel were charged with second-degree theft and conspiracy to commit robbery. Engel also faces an additional prostitution charge, per reports. But Crafts' lawyer, Charles Peruto Jr., is insisting the teacher, who has since resigned, did nothing wrong. "Amanda Crafts is highly intelligent and wouldn't participate in anything like that. She was in the room and wanted to leave and didn't even realize it was a prostitution thing," Peruto told a publication. "She is mortified."

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Source: GOOGLE MAPS Crafts has since resigned from Middle Township Middle School.

He told the publication the victim alerted police "only after he prematurely ej***d," prompting Engel to end the encounter earlier than planned. The lawyer said Engel may have "taken advantage" of the man, but Crafts herself didn't participate in wrongdoing. Engel was reportedly arrested and charged with prostitution in December 2025 after offering an undercover detective $1,000 for s-x. The attorney said he "truly believe(s)" Crafts was at the resort only to party. He said Crafts willingly gave her phone to cops to prove she was "browsing online" instead of robbing someone. Additionally, Peruto stated both Crafts and Engel told investigators they'd just met, and that his client did not know about any planned encounters "involving money for s-x."

Lawyer Vows to Fight Charges in Court

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