Foul Play: New Jersey Suspect Flew to Florida to Attack Fellow Gamer After ‘Online Altercation,' Sheriff Says
A New Jersey man has been arrested after he allegedly flew to Florida and attacked a fellow gamer with a hammer after an “online altercation,” RadarOnline.com has learned.
Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said the alleged victim, who was not named, and the suspect, 20-year-old Edward Kang knew each other from the online video game ArcheAge, Front Page Detectives reported.
Kang reportedly told his family he was going to meet a friend he met years ago through an online video game, officials said. He then flew from Newark, New Jersey, to Jacksonville, Florida, and arrived at a hotel near the victim’s home early morning on June 21.
After landing in Florida, Kang bought a hammer and flashlight at a hardware store, with police finding receipts in his hotel room, according to the sheriff.
The suspect and victim had never met in person before, but Kang showed up at the victim’s home “apparently to confront the victim,” Sheriff Leeper said.
Kang, who allegedly gained entry into the victim’s home through an unlocked door and wore all-black clothes, gloves, and a mask, allegedly attacked the victim with a hammer when he got up from gaming to use the bathroom late June 22 or early June 23, authorities said.
- Princess Anne, 73, Suffering Memory Loss Over Horse-Related Head Injury, Likely to Miss Royal Duties for Weeks
- Crazy Town Singer Shifty Shellshock's Autopsy Complete, Body Ready for Release After Shocking Death at 49
- Celine Dion Suffers 'Crisis' Seizure as it's Revealed She 'Barely Socializes,' Has Zero Interest to Date After Stiff Person Syndrome Diagnosis
The victim, believed to be around the same age as Kang, was able to wrestle Kang to the ground. With the help of his stepfather, who was woken up by screams for help, they were able to disarm Kang and restrain him until police arrived, according to the sheriff.
Officers found a significant amount of blood in the entryway of the home and the victim’s bedroom.
The victim also sustained “severe” head wounds during the assault and was transported to the hospital, but has since been released, the sheriff said.
When talking with police, Kang said the victim is a “bad person online” and he allegedly asked how much jail time for breaking and entering and assault, according to Leeper.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Kang was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder and armed burglary, officials said.
In a statement, Leeper said, "This incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential real-world consequences of online interaction. We urge the public to exercise caution, report any suspicious online behavior to the authorities and always ensure that their homes are securely locked."