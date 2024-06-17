George Norcross, the once-mighty Democratic power broker and kingmaker who wielded considerable political influence in New Jersey for decades without ever holding elected office, was charged with racketeering in a bombshell indictment on Monday, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The 13-count indictment accused Norcross, his lobbyist brother Philip, and several other allies of illegally obtaining property rights on the Camden, N.J. waterfront, collecting millions of dollars in government-issued tax credits, and influencing government officials through threats and extortion.