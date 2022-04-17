New Jersey City Employee Run Over Three Times In 'Road Rage Attack'

Morgan Scott, a New Jersey woman who was the victim of a recent “road rage attack,” is reportedly suffering a broken spine and a number of other injuries after being mowed down by a crazed driver this past week, Radar has recently learned.

In a horrifying development that has traumatized Elizabeth, New Jersey residents, 23-year-old Scott was attempting to document another driver’s license plate following a crash when the driver in question, 56-year-old Vincent Jean, snapped and proceeded to run Scott over three separate times.