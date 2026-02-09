EXCLUSIVE: Neil Young Death Fears Erupt After Ailing 80-Year-Old Folk Icon Axes Entire Tour

RadarOnline.com can reveal Neil Young has sparked major health fears after abruptly canceling his entire European tour, admitting "this is not the time" for him to play live. The 80-year-old folk-rock legend announced he would be pulling out of all upcoming concert dates, including high-profile festival appearances across the U.K., in a statement posted to his official website.

'I'm Sorry Let You Down'

Source: MEGA Young cancelled his entire European tour.

The singer-songwriter, who turned 80 in November, had been scheduled to begin his tour at Cornwall's Eden Sessions on June 17 before heading to Manchester, Chelmsford, Glasgow, Oxford, Cardiff, and finishing in Udine, Italy, on 26 July. His decision comes amid growing concern about the toll of touring on older rock stars, with insiders saying Young could be facing his "last days." "I have decided to take a break and will not be touring Europe this time," Young wrote in a message to fans on the Neil Young Archives website. He added, "Thanks to everyone who bought tickets. I'm sorry to let you down, but this is not the time. I do love playing LIVE and being with you and the Chrome Hearts. LOVE Neil be well."

Health Concerns for Neil Young

Source: MEGA He apologized to fans and said it was not the right time to perform.

According to a source close to the tour, Young had been left "dangerously exhausted" by the preparations for the shows. "Neil pushes himself really hard when he plays," the music industry insider said. "He wanted to make the tour perfect, but he's been advised to slow down. There were concerns from those around him about whether he could handle such an intense schedule." Another insider said discussions about scaling back certain dates had taken place for weeks before the final decision. "Everyone wanted him to do what felt right for his body. At 80, he's earned the right to take a pause," they said.

Source: MEGA Festival promoters offered full refunds to ticket holders.

The cancellations affect major dates, including Manchester's Heaton Park on 19 June and Young's scheduled headline slot at the inaugural State Fayre Festival in Chelmsford on 27 June. He was also booked for Glasgow's Bellahouston Park Summer Sessions and Oxford's Blenheim Palace Festival before crossing to mainland Europe. Organizers at the Eden Sessions confirmed the news on Instagram, writing: "We're sorry to share that Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts will no longer be touring Europe this year. This means that regrettably, the Eden Sessions show on Wednesday 17 June 2026 is cancelled. Ticket purchasers will be contacted directly and receive full refunds."

Neil Young Reflects on Aging and Moving Forward

Source: MEGA The hitmaker reflected publicly on aging and changing priorities.