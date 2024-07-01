U-Haul Crash Escalates to Fatal Shooting in Florida After Neighbor Dispute: Police

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by the Tampa Bay Times , deputies responded to a shooting call at a townhome community in Lithia around 9:40 p.m. on May 10, and found 57-year-old Herbert Harris on the ground with gunshot wounds near the driveway of his townhome, Front Page Detectives reported. Harris died at the scene.

A Florida man backed a U-Haul truck into the home of a man who was about to be his new next door neighbor, which led to a disagreement that ended with the new neighbor fatally shot , RadarOnline.com has learned.

Harris’ girlfriend told police she and Harris were inside their home when they heard a loud bang. They looked out the window and saw the balcony of their home had been hit by a U-Haul truck.

An autopsy showed Harris had five gunshot wounds: one in the eye, two in the neck, one in the upper chest and one in the leg, the affidavit states.

During the argument, the victim's girlfriend said the suspect showed them a gun in his waistband, according to authorities.

They went outside and spotted 28-year-old Christian Gage Freebourn and his brother. The girlfriend said Harris and Freebourn got into an argument and Freebourn lifted his shirt and flashed a gun that was in his waistband, officials said.

The girlfriend said she went inside to grab her phone and while she was headed back, she heard three gunshots. She then found Harris on the ground and Freebourn standing in front of the U-Haul truck with the gun exposed in his waistband.

When Freebourn talked with police, he said he was moving into his new home and accidentally hit the neighbor’s balcony with the U-Haul. That is when Harris and his girlfriend came out of their home and Harris told him he would have to pay for the damages, the affidavit states.