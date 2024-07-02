Illinois Neighbors Thwart Alleged Rape Attempt on 66-Year-Old Woman: Police
Neighbors came to the aid of a 66-year-old Illinois woman after a man allegedly dragged her out of her home and tried to rape her, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by The Lake and McHenry County Scanner, multiple 911 calls came in around 10 p.m. on June 25, for a woman screaming outside a home in Waukegan, Front Page Detectives reported.
Neighbors reportedly ran to the home and found the woman getting up off the ground.
She had suffered abrasions on her elbow.
The woman told police she was inside her home with the patio door open and the screen closed, but she heard noises outside so she closed and locked the patio door.
She then went upstairs, and when she came down again, she saw the screen door open.
The victim reopened the patio door to close the screen door, but when she did, the suspect grabbed her and dragged her outside and onto the ground, officials said.
The suspect then got on top of her with his hands over her mouth and began trying to pull off her pants.
The woman then began screaming and the neighbors came running, which is when the suspect fled, according to court documents.
The victim was able to identify the suspect as 22-year-old Henry Yates, who was out on bond for another case in which he was caught entering the same woman’s garage, according to police.
Yates was arrested and charged with attempted criminal sexual assault, unlawful restraint, aggravated battery, and resisting a peace officer, officials said.