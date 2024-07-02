Neighbors came to the aid of a 66-year-old Illinois woman after a man allegedly dragged her out of her home and tried to rape her, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by The Lake and McHenry County Scanner, multiple 911 calls came in around 10 p.m. on June 25, for a woman screaming outside a home in Waukegan, Front Page Detectives reported.