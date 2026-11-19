"I wish I could've used this time to say how much I loved my father," the 45-year-old reportedly said during sentencing. "Due to my condition, I'm responsible for his death. His blood is on my hands."

Cervantes also thanked the court system for doing "more for me than my resourceful family."

The defendant alleged he was not on the proper medication and was taking illegal substances instead. His defense attorney, David Tarrell, reportedly told the court the case mirrored The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.

In the story, a mild-mannered doctor transforms into a violent, monstrous alter ego after taking a potion.

Tarrell alleged that when Cervantes took his medication, there were no issues. However, when he wasn't on it, he committed horrible acts.

The lawyer asked for mercy due to this history of mental illness.