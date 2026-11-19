Nebraska Man Who Set His Father on Fire While Victim's Wife Listened on Phone Sentenced to 80 Years Behind Bars: 'His Blood Is on My Hands'
Nov. 19 2026, Published 12:26 p.m. ET
A Nebraska man has been sentenced for murdering his dad by setting him on fire, RadarOnline.com can report.
Elijah Cervantes, who killed his 74-year-old father, Anthony Cervantes, will spend 80 years to life behind bars.
Killer Speaks in Court
"I wish I could've used this time to say how much I loved my father," the 45-year-old reportedly said during sentencing. "Due to my condition, I'm responsible for his death. His blood is on my hands."
Cervantes also thanked the court system for doing "more for me than my resourceful family."
The defendant alleged he was not on the proper medication and was taking illegal substances instead. His defense attorney, David Tarrell, reportedly told the court the case mirrored The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.
In the story, a mild-mannered doctor transforms into a violent, monstrous alter ego after taking a potion.
Tarrell alleged that when Cervantes took his medication, there were no issues. However, when he wasn't on it, he committed horrible acts.
The lawyer asked for mercy due to this history of mental illness.
Prosecutor Recounts Chilling Confession
Prosecutor Dave Eubanks sought a 50-year sentence and disagreed the murder was prompted by mental health issues.
Eubanks said that on the night of the murder, Cervantes approached officers and stated, "I just burned up my dad. I'm not going back to prison. Come and catch me."
Cervantes' criminal history went back at least a decade. In 2016, police arrested him for arson.
Two years later, he served time after stabbing his own mother.
Judge Cites Violent Record While Handing Down Sentence
Judge Leo Dobrovolny, citing Cervantes' criminal background, gave him a harsher punishment than the state requested.
The judge explained the defendant was dangerous and that an 80-year sentence was appropriate to protect the public.
Inside Elijah Cervantes' Brutal Crime
On March 20, 2025, Anthony was on the phone with his wife and Cervantes' mother, Margaret.
At the time, Margaret reportedly told investigators she heard a struggle and a "strange phone noise." The mother swiftly called the cops. When they arrived at Anthony's home, they found him deceased and on fire in his front yard.
Authorities discovered Cervantes had poured gasoline on him and lit him on fire. He was arrested that night. Cervantes was charged with second-degree murder, which he pleaded no contest to in early 2026.