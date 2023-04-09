NBC Anchor Chuck Todd Grills Donald Trump's Lawyer Over The Classified Documents Found In Mar-a-Lago

The anchor then pointed out that the 76-year-old politician basically confessed to it during an interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News.

Trump's attorney attempted to re-word his client's statement claiming he said, "I would have the right to" take the documents, which Todd pointed out, "he couldn't."

Trusty kept repeating how "absurd" it would be for anyone to believe the former president would pack documents to take home when he left office.

"To anybody that has covered or spent time with the former president — I know you're new to him — this is who he is," the NBC anchor replied.