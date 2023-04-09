NBC Anchor Chuck Todd Grills Donald Trump's Lawyer Over The Classified Documents Found In Mar-a-Lago
NBC News anchor Chuck Todd grilled one of Donald Trump's lawyers over the classified documents case after the former president's near-confession on Fox News earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The New York businessman's attorney, Jim Trusty, was in the hot seat on Sunday morning's edition of Meet the Press, when Todd devoted an entire block of time to review the Top Secret documents found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
Todd opened up by asking Trusty, "Do you know for sure whether the former president got involved with the unpacking and moving of the boxes or not?"
The lawyer answered dismissively, "Yeah. I mean, can you imagine?" before going off into a fictional dialogue between Trump and Mar-a-Lago employees.
The anchor then pointed out that the 76-year-old politician basically confessed to it during an interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News.
Trump's attorney attempted to re-word his client's statement claiming he said, "I would have the right to" take the documents, which Todd pointed out, "he couldn't."
Trusty kept repeating how "absurd" it would be for anyone to believe the former president would pack documents to take home when he left office.
"To anybody that has covered or spent time with the former president — I know you're new to him — this is who he is," the NBC anchor replied.
- Outrage Erupts After Ex-NBC Doctor Gets No Jail Time For Soliciting Minor For Explicit Photos
- NBC Execs Regret Paying Jimmy Fallon $80 Million Contract Extension As Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld Beats 'Tonight Show' In Ratings: Sources
- NBC News SUSPENDS Correspondent Who Wrote Retracted Story About Attack On Nancy Pelosi's Husband
They continued their back and forth, eventually reaching the topic of the subpoena Trump allegedly broke.
The 45th president was asked to turn over all the documents he had left over from his presidency for over 18 months before the subpoena was made. Trump refused to comply with the court order, and FBI agents were forced to enter his Florida resort and return the files.
Trusty tried to brush off Trump's lack of cooperation as a "Democratic narrative," but Todd asked how it could be a narrative when it's based entirely on "a set of facts."
Instead of answering Todd's question, the lawyers redirected the conversation towards discussing documents found at President Joe Biden's home from when he was the VP for Barack Obama.
Trump currently faces multiple lawsuits against him in New York, Georgia and DC. He was recently arrested for the hush-money case involving adult film star Stormy Daniels on April 4, but was released later that day after appearing in court.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.