Jerry West Dead at 86: NBA Icon and Hall of Famer Passed Away Peacefully at His Home
NBA legend Jerry West passed away this week at the age of 86, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
West, who played for the Los Angeles Lakers for 14 seasons, passed away on Wednesday morning.
The Los Angeles Clippers, who West worked as a consultant for for seven years before his sudden death on Wednesday, confirmed the legend’s passing in a touching statement.
“Jerry West, the personification of basketball excellence and a friend to all who knew him, passed away peacefully this morning at the age of 86,” the Clippers said in a statement on Wednesday morning. “His wife, Karen, was by his side.”
NBA commissioner Adam Silver also confirmed West’s passing this week. Silver called West a “basketball genius” and said that the late 86-year-old NBA basketball legend was a “defining” figure in the league.
“I valued my friendship with Jerry and the knowledge he shared with me over many years about basketball and life,” Silver said in a heartfelt tribute shortly after West’s death was announced.
Silver continued, “On behalf of the NBA, we send our deepest condolences to Jerry’s wife, Karen, his family and his many friends in the NBA community.”
While the NBA Hall of Famer was well known for his 14-season tenure with the Lakers from 1960 to 1974, he also went on to coach the Los Angeles team for four seasons from 1976 to 1979.
West’s time with the Lakers - be it as a player, coach, or general manager - stretched a span of roughly 40 years.
“Jerry’s four decades with the Lakers also included a successful stint as a head coach and a remarkable run in the front office that cemented his reputation as one of the greatest executives in sports history,” the NBA commissioner said on Wednesday.
“He helped build eight championship teams during his tenure in the NBA – a legacy of achievement that mirrors his on-court excellence.”
West’s legendary status within the NBA was further solidified in 1969 when his silhouette was first featured in the NBA’s official and iconic red-white-and-blue logo.
According to branding pioneer Alan Siegel, who designed the now-famous NBA logo, he chose West’s silhouette because West had “an important history in the NBA” Siegel “always admired” West as a player.
“I always admired him, but I liked the picture because it was a nice vertical and had this motion to it,” Siegel explained in 2021 – roughly three years before West’s passing this week. “I was a fan of his and he was one of those people who had an important history in the NBA.”
“In designing the logo, I never mentioned it was based on a picture of him,” Siegel admitted. “It was just discovered years later.”
R.I.P. Jerry West.