Nancy Pelosi 'Playing With Fire' If She Ignores China's Threats Against Taiwan Visit

On Wednesday, U.S. General Mark Milley responded to the threats by saying the US military will "ensure" Pelosi's safe visit and would increase the movement of forces and assets in the Indo-Pacific.

Pelosi has not confirmed travel plans, but Milley said, "If there's a decision made that Speaker Pelosi or anyone else is going to travel and they asked for military support, we will do what is necessary to ensure a safe conduct of their visit. And I'll just leave it at that."