'Trump Is a Villain': Nancy Pelosi Goes After Prez and Declares 'I Never Say His Name' — as She Recalls Time as Speaker of the House
Nov. 23 2026, Published 12:00 p.m. ET
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called President Donald Trump a "villain" and jokingly asked God for forgiveness after uttering his name, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The topic came up during an appearance on Ebs Burnough's Tea & Vodka podcast, as the California Democrat reflected on her nearly four decades in Congress, her efforts to elect more women and several memorable confrontations with Trump before her retirement.
Pelosi Calls Trump a Villain
Pelosi pointed out how Republicans seemingly portrayed her as a villain throughout her congressional career and recalled hearing from women who were reluctant to enter politics because of the personal attacks they watched her endure.
"And you always have to have a villain," Pelosi said. "Trump is a villain – Oh, I said his name!"
"Oh, I never say his name!" she quipped. "Forgive me, Lord, I said a curse word!"
More Women in Congress
Pelosi also discussed her efforts to recruit women into politics after winning her first congressional election in 1987. She recalled that just 23 women served in the House when she arrived, including 11 Republicans and 12 Democrats.
Having previously chaired the California Democratic Party, Pelosi said she believed her experience organizing campaigns could help increase female representation.
"I know how to win elections; we're going to change this," she recalled thinking at the time.
Pelosi's White House Confrontation With Trump
Pelosi became the first woman elected speaker of the House in 2007 and returned to the position in 2019, serving two four-year terms.
Burnough revisited several images from Pelosi's speakership, including her sarcastically applauding Trump during his 2019 State of the Union address and tearing up his speech following his 2020 address.
Pelosi highlighted another photograph showing her standing and pointing at Trump during an October 2019 White House meeting.
The confrontation occurred as congressional leaders discussed Trump's decision to withdraw American troops from northern Syria.
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Pelosi Prepares to Retire
Pelosi announced in November 2025 that she would not seek another term, bringing her congressional career to a close Jan. 3, 2027.
Following her retirement announcement, Trump welcomed the news.
"I think she was a tremendous liability for the country," Trump said. "I thought she was an evil woman who did a poor job."
Pelosi, now 86, has represented San Francisco since 1987 and helped get major legislation through Congress, including the Affordable Care Act during President Barack Obama's administration.