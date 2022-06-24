Your tip
Nancy Pelosi, AOC Blast Supreme Court's Decision To Overturn Roe After 50 Years

Pelosi
Nancy Pelosi.

Jun. 24 2022, Published 2:45 p.m. ET

At the top of her scheduled weekly Friday briefing, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi set the tone in the shadow of the Supreme Court's landmark overturning of Roe v. Wade, Radar can report.

“There's no point in saying Good Morning, because it certainly is not one,' she said.

Pelosi quickly turned her focus to the upcoming midterm elections. “Be aware of this,” she warned, “the Republicans are plotting a nationwide abortion ban. They cannot be allowed to have a majority in the Congress to do that. But that's their goal.”

AOC
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Pelosi stated that in her dealings with Republicans in Congress over the years, she has seen the groundwork for this tide turning. Party representatives have opposed any family planning measure, domestic or global, she said. “I have always said that their terminating of a pregnancy is just their opening act, just their front game,” Pelosi cautioned.

Meanwhile, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wasted no time exiting her office to speak with reporters on the steps of the Supreme Court and join protesters. “What the Supreme Court just did is that they chose to do endanger the lives of all women and all burdened people in this country,” she said.

Pelosi
Nancy Pelosi.

Cortez joined protesters, shouting out a chorus of “Illegitimate” about today's decision. She also told protesters, “We were born in this place and at this time for a reason. Because we are restorers. We were born here to be protectors.”

“We were put on this earth to build a better future, and to turn this ship around,” she exhorted. “Into the streets, into the streets.”

AOC
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

This is not something that is going to be solved in a day, an election or a year, Ocasio-Cortez warned the crowd. It is, she insisted, is a generational fight.

“A lot of these institutions were built on a very creaky foundation,” Ocasio-Cortez told protesters. “So what that means is when you build it back, you have to build it stronger than before... Right now, elections are not enough.”

