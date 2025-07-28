Myke Towers Goes Full Caribbean with Genre-Blending 'Island Boyz'

Myke Towers isn't interested in playing it safe. The Puerto Rican artist's latest album, "Island Boyz," abandons the typical reggaeton playbook in favor of a 23-track journey that pulls from ska, Afrobeats, and Mexican tuba sounds. Released July 17, the project feels less like a standard urban album and more like a sonic passport through the Caribbean diaspora.

"I wanted it to sound like where I'm from, but also like what I'm living right now," Myke Towers explained about the creative process. "Island Boyz is the realest thing I've done to date."

The album's title isn't just branding—it's a mission statement. Towers positions himself not merely as a Puerto Rican artist but as a Caribbean creator with global ambitions, unafraid to experiment with sounds that might confuse traditional reggaeton purists.