Matt Bellamy has sparked fresh outrage over artificial intelligence's growing influence on rock music after revealing ambitions to develop a guitar that musicians could control simply by speaking to it, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The 48-year-old Muse frontman, currently performing on the band's The Wow! Signal Tour, outlined his futuristic vision during an interview.

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Muse Frontman Sparks Fury Over AI Guitar Dream

Source: MEGA Bellamy outlined his vision during an interview.

Bellamy wants to incorporate AI technology into traditional instruments, allowing guitarists to generate sounds through verbal instructions rather than spending hours adjusting equipment. However, the musician insists that artificial intelligence will never replace the authenticity of human performance. He said: "I like the idea of trying to integrate AI components into guitars, where you can prompt a guitar to sound a certain way… I'd like to explore that." His proposal has raised questions about whether AI-powered instruments could transform guitar playing or undermine the traditional skills that have defined rock music for generations. A music industry source said: "There's something deeply troubling about one of rock's most respected guitarists embracing technology that could take musicianship out of the equation, and there's been a huge backlash to Matt's comments in online forums. "Fans admire Matt because of what he can physically do with a guitar, not because he can tell a computer what sound to make, and he's now quite rightly under fire over this. "His idea risks turning genuine artistry into little more than pushing buttons."

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Purists Warn Tech Could Strip Away Rock Artistry

Source: MEGA The 48-year-old frontman performed on The Wow! Signal Tour.

The insider noted, "A lot of guitarists would be horrified by the idea of artificial intelligence becoming part of their instrument. People spend decades developing their technique and discovering their own sound. The suggestion that someone could achieve similar results simply by talking to a guitar raises serious questions about where music is heading. "The whole point of playing guitar is the connection between your hands, the instrument, and the sound coming out of the amplifier. Once you start asking AI to do the creative work, you're losing something fundamental. "Matt's band Muse built their reputation on extraordinary musicianship and spectacular live performances. There would inevitably be questions from fans if Matt started relying on artificial intelligence to create his guitar sounds. People pay to watch musicians perform, not to hear something that could have been generated by a machine." "Guitar playing has always been about individuality, experimentation, and years of dedication," the source continued. "AI might make certain things easier, but there's a danger it could strip away the very qualities that make great guitarists special. The idea of speaking to your guitar instead of learning how to produce those sounds yourself won't sit comfortably with everyone. "It's ironic that Matt believes audiences are increasingly craving authentic music while simultaneously exploring AI-powered guitars. There's a real debate about whether this technology enhances creativity or gradually replaces it. If artists start outsourcing more of their musical decisions to algorithms, fans could understandably question what they're actually hearing."

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Inside the Push to Speak Sounds Into Reality

Source: MEGA It was reported the TemPolor Melo-D has entered the market.

Bellamy also explained his interest in an AI guitar centers on making complicated sound production more accessible without removing the human element from music. He said: "I like the idea of trying to integrate some of that into guitar, so you can essentially talk to your guitar and tell it how you want it to sound. "I'm not quite sure the tech's there yet, but we'll see!" The concept is not entirely theoretical. It was reported that the TemPolor Melo-D, described as the first generative AI guitar, has already entered the market. However, the publication's reviewer was unimpressed by the instrument, suggesting the emerging technology still faces significant challenges. Bellamy believes artificial intelligence could dramatically accelerate the creative process, particularly when musicians are experimenting with electronic sounds. He said: "I've got a big bank of synthesizers, and it can sometimes take hours and hours to get a sound out of it – whereas the prompting synthesizer thing is interesting. "The sound quality isn't as good, but the interface is great, you know?"

Next Generation Craves Real Live Music Over Feeds

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Source: MEGA Bellamy suggested combining AI convenience with analog sound production.