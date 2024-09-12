Miss Switzerland Finalist Appeared to Have 'Perfect Family' with Husband Now Accused of Killing Her and Using Hand Blender to 'Puree' Body: Friend
A former Miss Switzerland finalist was allegedly strangled, dismembered and disposed of by her husband, shattering the illusion they had built the "perfect family" together, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The body of 38-year-old Kristina Joksimovic was discovered in February at the couple's upscale home in Binningen, near Basel, a day after her death.
Kristina’s husband, Thomas Joksimovic, admitted to killing her, claiming it was in self-defense and that he dismembered her “in a panic," investigators said. He has been detained since his arrest and had his appeal for release rejected by the Federal Court in Lausanne, the Daily Mail reported.
According to the publication, detectives determined the suspect had "concrete indications of mental illness" in his behavior, including a lack of empathy and cold-bloodedness after the killing. Experts alleged he exhibits “sadistic-sociopathic traits."
Kristina Joksimovic's loved ones expressed their disbelief and sorrow, describing her as a beloved friend and a loving mother to her two daughters.
“To me, they seemed like the perfect family,” one friend told the Swiss outlet Blick. Many who knew her took to social media, sharing tributes and memories under her photos.
Among those mourning Kristina Joksimovic is Christa Rigozzi, Miss Switzerland 2006, who wrote: “No words, still sad. Rest in peace, my love.”
Jastina Doreen Riederer, the contest's 2018 winner, echoed similar sentiments, writing, “Speechless. Rest in God’s peace.”
Nadine Vinzens, Miss Switzerland 2002, expressed her shock: “I knew her well and I met him briefly. I am totally shocked and heartbroken. Never in my life would I have thought that something like this would happen.”
Kristina Joksimovic had posted joyful pictures on Instagram celebrating her first wedding anniversary in 2018, describing her husband as her "rock." However, behind the seemingly happy facade, insiders hinted at ongoing turmoil, suggesting the couple's relationship had been in crisis for months.
Reports reveal police had been called to the family's home previously over allegations of physical violence.
In the aftermath of the crime, Thomas Joksimovic, a Swiss businessman, confessed to strangling his wife, later dismembering her with tools found in their laundry room, including a jigsaw, knife and garden shears, according to police, who said he then allegedly used a hand blender to “puree” parts of the body, which he dissolved in a chemical solution.
Thomas Joksimovic claimed that he acted in self-defense after his wife allegedly attacked him with a knife, a claim that investigators have questioned based on medical-forensic evidence.
The investigation continues as Thomas Joksimovic remains in custody, presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Kristina Joksimovic, who had Serbian roots and was a native of Binningen, had transitioned from modeling to become a respected catwalk coach, mentoring aspiring models and businesswomen alike.
“We will miss you so much,” Miss Switzerland 2023 Lorena Santen said.
