Muha Meds Unveils Muha Members App as an All-in-One Platform for Product Authentication, Loyalty Rewards, and Exclusive Events

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Nov. 13, 2025 – Muha Meds, the California and Michigan-based cannabis powerhouse, has opened the door to a new era of cannabis culture with the debut of Muha Members, a mobile app offering product authentication, VIP loyalty perks, and access to unparalleled private music entertainment experiences, clothing drops and more.

In a market where loyalty apps are nearly unheard of, Muha Meds shook up the industry with a disruptive new platform—unveiled Oct. 30 at a private Halloween-week party in Beverly Hills. The MUHALLOWEEN featured performances and appearances from NLE Choppa, Luciano, Doozie, Dom Kennedy, RJMrLA, Scott Storch and Vintage Culture.

The immersive event at the Goldstein Mansion welcomed more than 900 guests into a multilevel showcase of art, sound and community. From high-energy sets to tightly curated lounges, the night offered a first look at how Muha Members will help fans unlock exclusive cultural moments built around the brand.