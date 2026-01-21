Muha Meds Unveils Muha Members App as an All-in-One Platform for Product Authentication, Loyalty Rewards, and Exclusive Events
Jan. 21 2026, Published 1:50 a.m. ET
Launch Celebration Packs the Goldstein Residence With Chris Brown, Tyga, Ryan Garcia, NLE Choppa, Doozie, Dom Kennedy, RJMrLa, Nyjah Huston, Vintage Culture and More.
LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Nov. 13, 2025 – Muha Meds, the California and Michigan-based cannabis powerhouse, has opened the door to a new era of cannabis culture with the debut of Muha Members, a mobile app offering product authentication, VIP loyalty perks, and access to unparalleled private music entertainment experiences, clothing drops and more.
In a market where loyalty apps are nearly unheard of, Muha Meds shook up the industry with a disruptive new platform—unveiled Oct. 30 at a private Halloween-week party in Beverly Hills. The MUHALLOWEEN featured performances and appearances from NLE Choppa, Luciano, Doozie, Dom Kennedy, RJMrLA, Scott Storch and Vintage Culture.
The immersive event at the Goldstein Mansion welcomed more than 900 guests into a multilevel showcase of art, sound and community. From high-energy sets to tightly curated lounges, the night offered a first look at how Muha Members will help fans unlock exclusive cultural moments built around the brand.
“Muha Members is our blueprint for the future of cannabis culture. Authenticity should be rewarded, not questioned, which is why we built a platform that verifies what you buy, connects you to the community and gives you access to experiences you cannot get anywhere else,” said Ali Garawi, CEO and Co-Founder of Muha Meds. “This is the beginning of something very special, it gives us an opportunity to inform the people on the various ways to incorporate our cannabis products in an environment where wellness, performances and community thrives.”
Muha Members builds on Muha Meds’ existing QR verification to help consumers identify authentic products. After verifying a purchase through the app, users earn points redeemable for exclusive merch, product drops and invitations to future Members-only events. Upcoming phases in 2026 will introduce ticketing and RSVP features, push notifications, deeper gamification and seasonal capsule merch releases across both California and Michigan.
The Beverly Hills event follows the Detroit celebration of the Muha Meds x Cookies collaboration, promoted through Muha Members, which drew block-long lines and an appearance from Cookies founder Berner. These activations mark the beginning of an ongoing national slate of music-driven, community-rooted events that the app will support.
“We’ve always said that Muha Meds isn’t just a brand, it’s a culture. Muha Members takes that belief and turns it into something living and real. Every scan, every point earned, every event invite is a reminder that our community built this with us,” said Co-Founder Muhammad Garawi.
With Muha Members now live, the brand is gearing up for a packed 2026 that will bring more capsule releases, regional pop-ups and large-scale live experiences to markets across the country. Each activation is designed to reward authenticity, connect the community and give consumers a front-row seat to the culture Muha Meds helps create. Fans can expect more events, more collaborations and more ways to earn their way into the room. To learn more at www.muhameds.com/verifyand muhameds.com. Muha Members is available on the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play for Android.
About Muha Members
Muha Members is a first-of-its-kind loyalty and lifestyle app from Muha Meds that connects verified product authentication with exclusive cultural access. Designed to reward authenticity, the Muha Members app allows users to scan and verify genuine Muha Meds products, earn redeemable rewards, and unlock entry to private events, capsule drops, and music-driven experiences. Built for the next generation of cannabis consumers, Muha Members transforms loyalty into a lifestyle—bridging digital engagement and real-world culture through art, music, and community. Muha Members is available on the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play for Android.
About Muha Meds
Muha Meds is a leading innovator in the cannabis industry, dedicated to providing premium-quality products such as pre rolls, gummies, concentrates and flower that enhance the consumer experience. As a vertically integrated company, they carefully cultivate, manufacture, and distribute every aspect of the supply chain, ensuring superior quality, consistency, and control throughout the entire process. This hands-on approach allows Muha Meds to maintain the highest standards of excellence, from seed to shelf, delivering products that consumers can trust. The brand’s commitment to excellence ensures that every product meets the highest standards of safety and potency, offering consumers a seamless blend of innovation and tradition. With a rapidly expanding footprint and a commitment to responsible growth, Muha Meds remains a trailblazer in the cannabis space, redefining industry standards while staying true to the mission of delivering excellence.