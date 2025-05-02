MTV Star Dead Aged 33 After Agonizing Hospital Stay — As Co-Star Recalls Moment 'Tears Rolled From His Eyes' Before He Passed In Heartbreaking Moment

The reality show notable's co-star Aimee Hall confirmed his passing and told fans the final moments of his life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Kirk Medas, best known for his appearance on Floribama Shore, has died at the age of 33.

"We lost our brother, our best friend, our heart – Kirk," she wrote on Facebook in a lengthy post.

She continued: “I was at the beach when I felt it. Before the call even came, a dolphin kept coming up to me, as if to say goodbye. Kirk and I shared a love for dolphins and the ocean, and in that moment, I just knew."

Hall, who said her "heart is shattered," added: “I find peace in knowing he’s no longer in pain. He’s in heaven now – free, whole, and making everyone laugh the way only he could. Kirk had the kindest soul, a heart full of love for everyone he met, and a spirit that brought people together. He truly was the glue that held us all close."