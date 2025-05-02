Your tip
MTV Star Dead Aged 33 After Agonizing Hospital Stay — As Co-Star Recalls Moment 'Tears Rolled From His Eyes' Before He Passed In Heartbreaking Moment

Split photo of Kirk Medas, 'Floribama Shore' cast
Source: @kirkmedas/instagram;MTV

Kirk Medas died aged 33 after spending weeks at the hospital.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 2 2025, Published 5:52 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Kirk Medas, best known for his appearance on Floribama Shore, has died at the age of 33.

The reality show notable's co-star Aimee Hall confirmed his passing and told fans the final moments of his life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

floriabama shore
Source: Facebook

Medas died at the age of 33.

"We lost our brother, our best friend, our heart – Kirk," she wrote on Facebook in a lengthy post.

She continued: “I was at the beach when I felt it. Before the call even came, a dolphin kept coming up to me, as if to say goodbye. Kirk and I shared a love for dolphins and the ocean, and in that moment, I just knew."

Hall, who said her "heart is shattered," added: “I find peace in knowing he’s no longer in pain. He’s in heaven now – free, whole, and making everyone laugh the way only he could. Kirk had the kindest soul, a heart full of love for everyone he met, and a spirit that brought people together. He truly was the glue that held us all close."

floriabama shore
Source: @kirkmedas/instagram

Medas was best known for appearing in MTV's 'Floribama Shore.'

The MTV star had been in the ICU of a Miami hospital for at least two weeks after being diagnosed with a “severe case” of necrotizing pancreatitis and sepsis.

According to Cedars-Sinai, necrotizing pancreatitis causes part of the pancreas to die, while sepsis is the body’s extreme reaction to an infection that can result in organ damage or death.

Hall – who on Thursday, May 1, posted a photo of Medas at the hospital hooked up to various tubes – recalled the emotional moment they placed him on a ventilator and he fell into a coma.

"... I told him I loved him, and tears rolled from his eyes. That memory will stay with me forever," she said, and added she already misses "his voice, his laughter, his presence. The world feels a little dimmer without him – but I know I’ll see my best friend again someday."

According to Hall, Medas' other co-star Nilsa Prowant, 31, had been "flying back and forth to Miami" to be by the TV personality's side during his ordeal.

At the time, Hall informed fans Medas did not have medical insurance so a GoFundMe had been started by his mother.

Source: @kirkmedas/instagram
Following news of his tragic passing fans were quick to head to X to react, as one person wrote: "This one hurts. Kirk, you will be forever missed by the Floribama Shore fans."

Another stunned user said: "I can’t believe Kirk from Floribama Shore died," while one added, "... I always heard he was a really cool dude and fun to film with. Definitely will pray for the cast and his family!"

medas
Source: @kirkmedas/instagram

Medas became a fan-favorite during the show's four-season run.

After the success of Jersey Shore, MTV attempted to catch lighting in a bottle again when Floribama Shore premiered in 2017 and starred Medas, Hall, Prowant, Jeremiah Buoni, Gus Smyrnios, Candace Rice, Codi Butts, and Kortni Gilson.

The series included memorable moments but was axed after four seasons.

