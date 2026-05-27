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Home > News > Donald Trump

MS NOW Hosts Drag Trump's Appearance by Sharing Unflattering Photos of Prez During Brutal Health Takedown

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Source: mega

MSNBC hosts mocked Donald Trump's reported height and weight during a fiery health segment.

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May 27 2026, Published 12:50 p.m. ET

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President Donald Trump's latest health claims were brutally mocked on MSNBC after panelists pulled up side-by-side photos comparing the 79-year-old commander-in-chief to professional athletes with similar listed measurements, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The fiery segment quickly spiraled into a takedown of Trump's appearance, weight, and carefully crafted "strong man" image.

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MSNBC Panel Targets Trump's Medical Stats

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image of Michael Steele questioned whether Trump's reported height and weight 'fit the physical imagery' of the president.
Source: mega

Host Michael Steele questioned whether Trump's reported height and weight 'fit the physical imagery' of the president.

During the May 26 episode of The Weeknight, former RNC chairman turned MSNBC host Michael Steele reacted to Trump insisting earlier in the day that "everything checked out PERFECTLY" following a routine physical at Walter Reed Medical Center.

Steele questioned whether the president's reported measurements were believable.

"There's a great picture of Trump side-by-side with athletes who supposedly carry the same dimensions as the president, let's just put it that way," Steele said.

"Last April, the White House physician claimed that Donald Trump was 6'3″, I'm 6'4," Donald Trump is a lot shorter than me, just to note that, and 224 pounds," he added.

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Source: @weeknightmsnow/TikTok

Steele compared Trump's listed measurements to NFL stars DK Metcalf and Sam Darnold.

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NFL Comparisons Spark Mockery

image of The MSNBC host joked Trump was 'a lot shorter' than his claimed 6-foot-3 height.
Source: mega

The MSNBC host joked Trump was 'a lot shorter' than his claimed 6-foot-3 height.

The panel then displayed photos of DK Metcalf and Sam Darnold, both of whom have nearly identical listed measurements to Trump.

Steele pointed out: "Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf is 6'4, 229 pounds. He has 4 percent body fat. Donald Trump claims the doctor said he has 5 percent body fat."

He then compared Trump to Darnold, adding: "Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold is 6 foot 3, 225 pounds. Now you tell me, America, and Cornell [Belcher], you can speak for them right now, as to whether those numbers look like they fit the physical imagery of the president."

Steele later piled on with another jab about Trump's public image.

"Putting his head on the body of a Greek Adonis and saying that's Trump," he joked.

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image of Symone Sanders joked about lying about her weight on her driver's license.
Source: mega

Fellow host Symone Sanders joked about lying about her weight on her driver's license.

MSNBC host Symone Sanders chimed in with a joke of her own after Steele's comments.

"Can I just say in defense of the president, I used to lie on my driver's license all the time," Sanders laughed. "It's that I was 150 for the last five years."

The remark drew laughter from the panel as the conversation shifted toward Trump's public image and branding.

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Trump's 'Hypermasculinity' Brand Under Fire

image of Cornell Belcher argued Trump's political brand relies heavily on projecting strength and toughness.

Cornell Belcher argued Trump's political brand relies heavily on projecting strength and toughness.

Democratic strategist Cornell Belcher argued that Trump’s political persona relies heavily on projecting power, toughness, and masculinity.

"And it's all part of the brand," Belcher said. "And this is where it gets really problematic because it begins to crumble when he's falling asleep, when he can't string together a sentence, when he clearly has visible signs of being... 80 years old – there's nothing wrong being 80 years old, I hope that I will make it to 80, I doubt it with my drinking."

Belcher continued: "However, I think it does really – and this is why they have to keep building at it because part of his brand is this idea that he's a strong man."

"He is a tough guy. He's the biggest, strongest, toughest guy in the room, and he can get things done, and that begins to fall apart if you take that away from him," he added.

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