Mr. T Slams Netflix: 'A-Team' Icon Hits Out at 'Garbage' New Documentary about His Life — 'It P----d Me Off!'
Sept. 7 2026, Published 12:41 p.m. ET
Mr. T has slammed a new Netflix documentary about his life and career, branding the feature "garbage."
RadarOnline.com can reveal the A-Team icon, 74, says the special omitted several elements of his life and hit out at editors for focussing on bad career decisions instead.
'You Build Me Up, Then Try And Punk Me Out'
Mr. T, real name Laurence Tureaud, gives brief interviews on camera about his upbringing in the Robert Taylor Homes housing projects in Chicago, starring in Rocky III and the A-Team, as well as his cancer battle.
But the inclusion of his former agent Peter Young, rather than his pastor, has particularly irked the 80s' star.
Speaking to the Guardian, Mr. T said: “The documentary p----d me off, because they didn't cover a lot of stuff.
"When I saw it I was like: ‘What the heck?’ It’s garbage. You build me up, then you try to punk me out. I said: 'Wow man, I'm more than that.'"
'You’re Gonna Think I’m Some Monster'
He added: "Two days they interviewed my pastor, and he gets 30 seconds (on screen).
"That’s what we call, in the black community, a white man wanting to change the story and control the narrative. If you don’t know me, you’re gonna think I’m some monster."
On including ex-agent Young, who suggested Mr. T was the architect of his own downfall by turning down big movie roles over money, he added: "He wants to cut Mr. T down.
"The time that it took to put that part (of the documentary) on, you could have had my pastor speaking about the people I changed in the community, but you don’t show that."
Trashing Diva Behavior Accusations
Addressing a claim in the film by Young he would only turn up to events if a white limousine was booked, he said: "What’s wrong with white limousines? Shouldn’t I have a choice of colour?
"I wear white underwear. That makes me a bad guy? Let’s get real here. I wear white T-shirts sometimes, does that make me a bad person? I wear white socks. So what’s the beef about that?
"Sure, I like a white limousine. When Elvis Presley died he had a white limousine, so why can't I have one while I’m living?
"But Mr. T's a bad guy. We don't care about him feeding the homeless, but, you know, 'He wanted a white limousine, he wanted a certain kind of soap in his hotel room. Wow, he’s a bad guy.'"
Mr. T also said he wasn’t shown footage of the documentary — titled Untold Mr. T: I Pity The Fool — by director Scott Weintrob early, adding: "We started filming last year at Easter.
"I didn’t see the finished product until a month ago. I didn’t see nothing on film. So now I see it, I say: 'God dammmmmmmmnmn, ain't this something.' We told them 'Don’t put Peter in my doc', but he did."
Revealing his reaction to the finished product, he shared: "I said: 'Lord, don't let me go off. Don't let me go off.' 'Cos I wanted to go off on Netflix. And I thought: 'If I go off in here, it's not going to be pretty.' I said: 'Take the high road.' So I took the high road."