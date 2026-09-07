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Home > News > Mr. T

Mr. T Slams Netflix: 'A-Team' Icon Hits Out at 'Garbage' New Documentary about His Life — 'It P----d Me Off!'

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Source: MEGA

Mr. T has blasted a new Netflix documentary about his life and career, branding the special 'garbage.'

Sept. 7 2026, Published 12:41 p.m. ET

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Mr. T has slammed a new Netflix documentary about his life and career, branding the feature "garbage."

RadarOnline.com can reveal the A-Team icon, 74, says the special omitted several elements of his life and hit out at editors for focussing on bad career decisions instead.

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'You Build Me Up, Then Try And Punk Me Out'

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picture of Mr T
Source: MEGA

The actor slammed the inclusion of his old agent.

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Mr. T, real name Laurence Tureaud, gives brief interviews on camera about his upbringing in the Robert Taylor Homes housing projects in Chicago, starring in Rocky III and the A-Team, as well as his cancer battle.

But the inclusion of his former agent Peter Young, rather than his pastor, has particularly irked the 80s' star.

Speaking to the Guardian, Mr. T said: “The documentary p----d me off, because they didn't cover a lot of stuff.

"When I saw it I was like: ‘What the heck?’ It’s garbage. You build me up, then you try to punk me out. I said: 'Wow man, I'm more than that.'"

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'You’re Gonna Think I’m Some Monster'

picture of Mr T
Source: MEGA

The 'A-Team' star is not happy at how he's been depicted in documentary.

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He added: "Two days they interviewed my pastor, and he gets 30 seconds (on screen).

"That’s what we call, in the black community, a white man wanting to change the story and control the narrative. If you don’t know me, you’re gonna think I’m some monster."

On including ex-agent Young, who suggested Mr. T was the architect of his own downfall by turning down big movie roles over money, he added: "He wants to cut Mr. T down.

"The time that it took to put that part (of the documentary) on, you could have had my pastor speaking about the people I changed in the community, but you don’t show that."

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Trashing Diva Behavior Accusations

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Source: MEGA

Mr. T, here with A-Team co-stars George Peppard, Melinda Culea, Dwight Schultz and Dirk Benedict, defended asking for white limos.

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Addressing a claim in the film by Young he would only turn up to events if a white limousine was booked, he said: "What’s wrong with white limousines? Shouldn’t I have a choice of colour?

"I wear white underwear. That makes me a bad guy? Let’s get real here. I wear white T-shirts sometimes, does that make me a bad person? I wear white socks. So what’s the beef about that?

"Sure, I like a white limousine. When Elvis Presley died he had a white limousine, so why can't I have one while I’m living?

"But Mr. T's a bad guy. We don't care about him feeding the homeless, but, you know, 'He wanted a white limousine, he wanted a certain kind of soap in his hotel room. Wow, he’s a bad guy.'"

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picture of the A-team
Source: MEGA

Mr. T says he was not shown footage of the documentary during its production.

Mr. T also said he wasn’t shown footage of the documentary — titled Untold Mr. T: I Pity The Fool — by director Scott Weintrob early, adding: "We started filming last year at Easter.

"I didn’t see the finished product until a month ago. I didn’t see nothing on film. So now I see it, I say: 'God dammmmmmmmnmn, ain't this something.' We told them 'Don’t put Peter in my doc', but he did."

Revealing his reaction to the finished product, he shared: "I said: 'Lord, don't let me go off. Don't let me go off.' 'Cos I wanted to go off on Netflix. And I thought: 'If I go off in here, it's not going to be pretty.' I said: 'Take the high road.' So I took the high road."

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