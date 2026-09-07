Mr. T Slams Netflix: 'A-Team' Icon Hits Out at 'Garbage' New Documentary about His Life — 'It P----d Me Off!'

Mr. T, real name Laurence Tureaud, gives brief interviews on camera about his upbringing in the Robert Taylor Homes housing projects in Chicago, starring in Rocky III and the A-Team, as well as his cancer battle.

But the inclusion of his former agent Peter Young, rather than his pastor, has particularly irked the 80s' star.

Speaking to the Guardian, Mr. T said: “The documentary p----d me off, because they didn't cover a lot of stuff.

"When I saw it I was like: ‘What the heck?’ It’s garbage. You build me up, then you try to punk me out. I said: 'Wow man, I'm more than that.'"