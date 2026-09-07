Fugitive Doctor Captured at Sea After 21 Years on the Run From Assault Conviction

Fugitive Ronald L. Fischer, the master yachtsman who’d been on the run since 2005 after skipping town during his Rhode Island s-- assault trial, was finally nabbed off the coast of New Jersey, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Fischer, a former anesthesiologist, was accused of sexually assaulting a woman on his boat in 2003, but authorities say he vanished before a jury presented a verdict on his case.