10 Most Shocking Celebrity Movie Transformations

The 2011 movie All Things Fall Apart tapped 50 Cent as a cancer patient, pushing the rapper-actor to lose more than 50 pounds to achieve his character's appearance.

"I had so much muscle on me that it was hard for me to lose definition even as I got lighter and slimmer," he said in an interview. "I started running to suppress my appetite."

50 Cent added, "Towards the end, it was really difficult. It was like, if I don't get close enough to what my best friend looked like to me at that point before he passed, then I'm not doing the story any justice."