10 Most Shocking Celebrity Movie Transformations
50 Cent
The 2011 movie All Things Fall Apart tapped 50 Cent as a cancer patient, pushing the rapper-actor to lose more than 50 pounds to achieve his character's appearance.
"I had so much muscle on me that it was hard for me to lose definition even as I got lighter and slimmer," he said in an interview. "I started running to suppress my appetite."
50 Cent added, "Towards the end, it was really difficult. It was like, if I don't get close enough to what my best friend looked like to me at that point before he passed, then I'm not doing the story any justice."
Brendan Fraser
Oscar-winning actor Brendan Fraser scored the accolade for his role in Darren Aronofsky-directed film The Whale. He portrayed the role of an extremely obese professor in his career comeback, and he had to be in his makeup chair for six hours each day to wear his prosthetic suit.
Fraser told Vanity Fair how heavy his costume was that he constantly experienced vertigo when removing it.
"I learned quickly that it takes an incredibly strong person inside that body to be that person," he continued.
Chris Hemsworth
While Chris Hemsworth had always been known as an actor with a fit physique, he underwent a massive transformation and buffed himself to play the role of Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
He received help from his trainer and former Navy SEAL Duffy Gaver, who initially focused on changing Hemsworth's arms and shoulders. He also defended the actor against the speculations that he used steroids to achieve his body.
Gaver said, "It was just red meat, heavy weights and some protein powder. He crushed every single workout. He simply decided to look like Thor."
Christian Bale
Christian Bale lost 63 pounds for his role as Trevor Reznik in the 2004 flick The Machinist. He reportedly followed a strict calorie intake, which only allowed him to consume 260 calories per day.
Bale also committed himself to extreme cardio workouts and resistance training to lose more weight.
Jake Gyllenhaal
Before playing a boxer's role in Southpaw, Jake Gyllenhaal underwent intense training and boxing sessions for at least six hours a day for six months.
- Brendan Fraser Desperate To Regain Fit Body After ‘The Whale’ Oscar Win Reignites His Career: Sources
- Hollywood Hothead Christian Bale Downplays David O. Russell Making Amy Adams Cry On Set
- UPDATE: Indecent Exposure! From Ben Affleck To Angelina Jolie — 36 Sexy Stars Who Have Gone Full Frontal Nude On Film
Jared Leto
Jared Leto had a 360-degree transformation before appearing in Dallas Buyers Club as a transexual diagnosed with AIDS. He reportedly opted not to eat until he reached 114 pounds.
Although he successfully reached his goal, Leto disclosed the negative effects of losing so much weight in just a short time.
"It changes the way you walk, the way you sit, the way you think," he disclosed.
Matthew McConaughey
Leto worked with Matthew McConaughey in the 2013 biographical film, and the latter also dropped over 40 pounds to play the role of the AIDS-stricken Ron Woodroof.
"The amount of energy I lost from the neck down, I gained from the neck up," he said. "I've seen people dying from HIV and cancer, and the last thing to go is the neck up. They are just savage from the neck up – their body is withering away but they are like a starving baby eagle in the nest waiting for the worm. So during filming, I had plenty of energy. I needed three hours less sleep a night."
McConaughey assured his fans he lost his weight as healthy as possible by also meeting a nutritionist.
Natalie Portman
Natalie Portman lost so much weight for her role as an "anorexic and bulimic" ballerina in Black Swan. However, the experience reportedly made her feel like she was going to die because of her extreme dieting.
"There were some nights that I thought I literally was going to die," she said. "It was the first time I understood how you could get so wrapped up in a role that it could sort of take you down."
Portman's sacrifices soon led her to win an Oscar for her portrayal of the character.
Sofía Vergara
From wigs to her teeth, Sofía Vergara did everything she could to transform herself into a drug cartel boss in Griselda. She also had her nose glued down to change her overall appearance.
Vergara's massive transformation was her teeth, and it caused her to change her mouth's movement.
"Even individual fang teeth can change the way you speak, so working with a plate in is something!" she opened up.
Tom Hanks
For a year, Cast Away waited for Tom Hanks to allow him to lose weight for his role as a stranded man on a deserted island. He reportedly lost a total of 50 pounds.
"The idea of looking at four months of constant vigilance as far as what I ate, as well as two hours a day in the gym doing nothing but a monotonous kind of workout was formidable," he said of his diet. "You have to power yourself through it almost by some sort of meditation trickery. It's not glamorous."