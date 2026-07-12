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EXCLUSIVE: Monster Mom Accused of Feeding Newborn to Dogs After Secret Birth Ends in Horror

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Source: RDNE Stock project/Pexels

The woman has now been charged with murder and faces life in prison.

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July 12 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

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A mother in the Czech Republic allegedly killed her newborn baby and may have fed the infant's body to a pack of dogs, according to police, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Authorities said the 35-year-old woman was living with her partner at his parents' home in the town of Kynšperk nad Ohří, where she secretly gave birth in May.

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Baby Found In Garden

The woman's partner's mother discovered a blood-covered infant hand in the garden.
Source: J Mateus/Pexels

The woman's partner's mother discovered a blood-covered infant hand in the garden.

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Investigators believe the baby's body was wrapped in a garbage bag, taken to a spot in the home's garden, and hidden under boards.

Police say the partner's mother later found a baby's hand covered in blood inside a plastic sack in the garden. Investigators believe the body may have been torn apart by feral dogs and the woman's own pet dog.

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Woman Charged With Murder

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Authorities fear a pack of feral dogs consumed the remaining tissue.

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Authorities searched the area for additional remains, spending days combing through nearby properties and garbage bins, but found nothing, fueling fears the infant's remains had been eaten by dogs.

The suspect, whose name was not released, was arrested and charged with murder. If convicted, she could face life in prison.

Local reports say neighbors remembered seeing the woman visibly pregnant, but said her baby bump suddenly disappeared without anyone ever seeing a newborn.

The alleged disturbing crime has shaken up the town’s 5,000 inhabitants.

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