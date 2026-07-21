Monster Mom Found Guilty of Forcing Daughter, 11, to Give Birth to Her Husband's Baby at Home Without Medical Assistance or Prenatal Care

An Oklahoma mother could be sentenced to life in prison for forcing her 11-year-old daughter to give birth, after her husband raped the girl, RadarOnline.com can report. A jury has recommended a lifetime sentence for Cherie Walker, who was convicted of six counts of child neglect and one count of enabling child sexual abuse.

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Cherie Walker 'Knew' Her Husband Was Abusing Her Daughter

Source: Muskogee County Sheriff's Office Officials said Cherie Walker knew her husband, Dustin was sexually abusing her 11-year-old daughter.

Prosecutors said Cherie Walker knew her husband, Dustin Walker, was sexually abusing her 11-year-old daughter, but did nothing to protect her. Authorities first began investigating the couple when they learned the child had given birth at home without receiving any prenatal care or medical assistance. Investigators later determined the child had not seen a doctor in more than a year. In mid-August, the 11-year-old girl was finally brought to a hospital. Police were contacted immediately, and both guardians were arrested.

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Dustin Walker Pleads Guilty

Source: Muskogee County Sheriff's Office DNA tests confirmed Dustin Walker is the father of the little girl's baby.

The following week, authorities said a DNA test confirmed Dustin Walker is the father of the child. He pleaded guilty March 26 to one count of sexual abuse of a child under 12 and six counts of child neglect, and has already been sentenced to life in prison for the sexual abuse conviction, along with consecutive prison terms for the child neglect convictions. Dustin received 15 years on one child neglect count, five years each on four additional child neglect counts and seven years on another count. The judge ordered the child neglect sentences to be served first, followed by the life sentence, with all sentences running consecutively.

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The Pregnancy Went Unnoticed

Source: magnific The girl's pregnancy was apparently kept a secret by the adults.

Assistant District Attorney Janet Hutson said the girl's pregnancy went unnoticed because she was not attending school, or may have been homeschooled, and no one was able to recognize or report signs of abuse. Her office only learned about the incident when the girl was taken to the hospital after giving birth. "I was horror-stricken to find out it’s an 11-year-old little girl who’s given birth," Hutson told FOX23. "And that she had no medical care, and she had no one to be with her." "This child is traumatized," Hutson told News On 6. "She’s been through a horrific ordeal. Not only has somebody gotten her pregnant, but she gave birth at home without medical assistance, and this will be her life for the rest of her life."

Additional Charges Against the Grandmother

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Source: Muskogee County Sheriff's Office/facebook Charges were also levied against the girl's grandmother.