Florida Mother Nearly Drowns Toddler Who Knocked Over Plants, Claims Child 'Possessed' by Devil: Affidavit
A Florida mom is behind bars after authorities claim she allegedly nearly drowned her toddler in a bathtub after the child knocked over potted plants, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to the Daytona Beach Police Department, officers responded to a report of a disturbance around 12:45 PM on June 7, after the child's father found the toddler unresponsive in the bathtub, Front Page Detectives reported.
Officers said the man successfully performed lifesaving measures, and the child was transported to a hospital for treatment. The young victim is reportedly in stable condition, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Investigators were able to identify the toddler’s mother, 29-year-old Karina Mustafa, as the primary suspect in the case.
According to an arrest affidavit obtained by WOFL-TV, the child knocked over some potted plants while playing outside and was covered in dirt.
Mustafa then got into an argument with the child’s father before she allegedly brought the toddler into the bathroom, locked the door, and refused to let the dad inside, the affidavit alleged.
While in the bathroom, Mustafa allegedly pushed the child’s head under bathwater, according to the affidavit.
She reportedly then opened the door and the father found the victim unresponsive in the tub.
When speaking with police, Mustafa allegedly admitted to slapping the toddler as punishment after the child pulled her fingers, “damaging her nails" as well as to intentionally submerging the child’s face in the water, police claimed in the affidavit.
Mustafa allegedly told investigators the toddler is “out of control” with behavioral problems, which, she claimed, negatively affects her relationship with the father, according to police.
She also allegedly told police that she believes the toddler is “possessed” and that “the diablo” was in the child’s life, court records showed.
Mustafa was arrested and charged with cruelty toward a child — aggravated child abuse, officials said.
She was booked into the Volusia County Corrections and held without bond.
