Florida Mother Nearly Drowns Toddler Who Knocked Over Plants, Claims Child 'Possessed' by Devil: Affidavit

A Florida mom is behind bars after authorities claim she allegedly nearly drowned her toddler in a bathtub after the child knocked over potted plants, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to the Daytona Beach Police Department, officers responded to a report of a disturbance around 12:45 PM on June 7, after the child's father found the toddler unresponsive in the bathtub, Front Page Detectives reported.