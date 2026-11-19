An Ohio mother has recalled how her ex-husband allegedly expected her to massage his feet just minutes after she took her first postpartum shower, despite her struggling to walk following childbirth. Kelsey Davis, who shares videos on TikTok as @thebluntblondekd, said a nurse witnessed the exchange and challenged her then-husband's behavior. The mother later revealed that the incident was part of a larger pattern of controlling behavior and domestic violence that she says continued to affect her years after their marriage ended.

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Kelsey Davis Recalls Going Into Labor During Family Outing

Source: THEBLUNTBLONDEKD/ TIKTOK A nurse stepped in after hearing his unusual request

Davis said the incident happened around eight years ago, when her blended family went bowling. She had two sons from a previous relationship, while her then-husband also had two boys. She recalled that she initially did not realize she was in labor. On their way home, the family stopped at a store to purchase milk, but her water broke while they were checking out. Despite the unexpected situation, Davis said she asked the teenage cashier to finish ringing up their groceries so she could take the milk home before heading to the hospital. However, she alleged that disagreements began over which children would be allowed to visit her after delivery. According to Davis, her husband wanted his two sons at the hospital but did not want her own boys there.

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Woman Says Husband Wanted Only His Children at Hospital

Source: KIMBERLY GENEST/ UNSPLASH Kelsey said she could barely stand after her postpartum shower

Davis described her husband's alleged behavior as "a control thing," claiming that his children were consistently given priority over hers. "They were always superior to mine," she recalled saying about the way the children were treated. She said her sons were sent to stay with her aunt while her husband's boys remained at the hospital. Davis also claimed that her husband's ex-wife did not want their children staying overnight, but he disregarded her concerns and allowed them to sleep in chairs. The situation reportedly added to an already stressful delivery experience. Davis also recalled that when she wanted to shower after giving birth, her husband did not help her, leaving a nurse to step in instead.

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Nurse Calls Out Husband for Asking Her to Rub His Feet

Source: HUSH NAIDOO JADE PHOTOGRAPHY/ UNSPLASH Her husband allegedly questioned the nurse about a wife catering to her husband

Davis said she was physically exhausted after her first postpartum shower and could barely move comfortably. Her husband, meanwhile, was lying in the bed provided for him in the recovery room. She recalled that he asked her to come over and "rub my feet." Davis said she exchanged a look with a nurse who was checking on the baby, seemingly indicating that she felt obliged to follow his request. Her husband then reportedly turned to the nurse and asked, "You never seen a good wife cater to her husband?" The nurse responded that she had never seen a freshly postpartum mother who could barely stand or walk catering to her husband when he should have been rubbing her feet instead. Davis said her husband laughed off the nurse's response, but she still massaged his feet for approximately 10 minutes, spending about five minutes on each one. When the nurse later brought the baby over for feeding, Davis recalled giving her another look, asking her not to make a scene.

Kelsey Says Domestic Violence Still Affects Her Years Later

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Source: THEBLUNTBLONDEKD/ TIKTOK Kelsey later described the incident as part of a troubled marriage