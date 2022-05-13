California Mom & Teen Son Allegedly Killed Her Three Young Kids Because She Thought They Were 'Possessed By Demons'

"We all grieve for these children. The loss of their young lives is a tragedy that has affected our entire community," Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement after news broke of the tragic triple-slayings. "My prosecutors are working to hold accountable those responsible for their deaths."

Jacob Corona, the woman's ex-husband, told the Times that she made strange comments when they spoke nearly a week before the horror unfolded. Corona said she was rambling about her faith, a topic she had rarely spoken about in the past.

"She was telling me all this stuff about God. She didn't sound right. I don't really know what happened," Corona said. "She was not really religious before. But then she was talking about death. I told her, 'What's going on?’ My head was going over so many things, but I didn't think anything of it."