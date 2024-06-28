Wife Accused of Poisoning Husband with Pesticide-Laced Drink

Missouri Woman Accused of Spiking Husband's Mountain Dew with Roundup for Not Appreciating 50th Birthday Party
A woman in Missouri has been arrested after police say she spiked her husband’s Mountain Dew with the pesticide Roundup because he didn’t appreciate the 50th birthday party she threw him, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Ozarks First, Michelle Peters allegedly added Roundup to the soft drink on several occasions in May and June and also used a pesticide, as Front Page Detectives reported.
The affidavit alleges Peters’ husband reported that he was feeling ill after drinking Mountain Dew and that it tasted “weird.”
However, it tasted normal when he would drink it away from home, according to the document.
Weeks later, he had a sore throat, diarrhea, vomiting, and was coughing up mucus, so he decided to check the surveillance footage in the garage and noted his wife allegedly carrying a bottle of Mountain Dew and a container of Roundup into the house, the affidavit claims.
The video allegedly shows Peters then returning the soda to the refrigerator and putting the Roundup back on the shelf in the garage, authorities said.
When speaking with investigators, Peters initially said she was creating a “weed-killer that she saw on Pinterest," the affidavit states.
She eventually, however, allegedly admitted to spiking the drink because she was angry about his response to the birthday party, according to the affidavit.
Peters was arrested and charged with domestic assault and armed criminal action, officials said.
She was booked into jail and was being held without bond.
Laclede County Sheriff David Millsap told KYTV, “It is a different kind of domestic assault.”
Millsap added, “The investigation will reveal more as we go to court as to the totality of all of the circumstances. Is there more to the story? Yes, there is. All that comes out in court.”