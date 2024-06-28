Wife Accused of Poisoning Husband with Pesticide-Laced Drink

A woman in Missouri has been arrested after police say she spiked her husband’s Mountain Dew with the pesticide Roundup because he didn’t appreciate the 50th birthday party she threw him, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Ozarks First, Michelle Peters allegedly added Roundup to the soft drink on several occasions in May and June and also used a pesticide, as Front Page Detectives reported.