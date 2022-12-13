Parents Of Missing Missouri Teenager Believe She Could Be Being Held Against Her Will

However, Police in Ashland, Missouri, have indicated they don't have reason to believe that 25-year-old Emilee Dubes was taken against her will. “We have not received credible information that the juvenile was taken against her will, is being held against her will, or that she is in danger,” Ashland Police Sgt. Andrew Worrall said earlier this month. “APD continues to follow leads to locate the juvenile so she can be reunited with her family.”