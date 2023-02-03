Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News

What 61-Year Age Gap? Mississippi Woman, 24, Says She's Ready For Children With Her 85-Year-Old Husband

knw pp
Source: Facebook
By:

Feb. 2 2023, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

They say love has no time limit, and for a Mississippi couple that was certainly true. Despite their 61-year age gap, a 24-year-old woman is determined to start a family with her 85-year-old husband, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the spirit of Valentine's Day, the bizarre yet sweet love story of Miracle Pogue, 24, and her husband, Charles Pogue, 85, has captivated the hearts of many.

Article continues below advertisement
knmyearagegapcouple edited
Source: Facebook

The controversial relationship began in 2019 when Miracle and Charles worked at the same laundromat in Starkville, Mississippi.

After a friendship was established, the connection turned romantic — and Charles popped the question in February 2020.

Miracle claimed that at first, she didn't even realize her husband's age and assumed he was "maybe 60 or 70."

The Mississippi woman spoke to Kennedy News about the moment she discovered their six-decade age difference.

Article continues below advertisement

Miracle recalled being on a date with Charles, when a typically standard question was asked while getting to know her then-colleague better.

"I found out in conversation when we asked each other our date of birth and he said he was born in 1937," Miracle shared with the station, according to the New York Post.

"I never even placed his age, we just wanted to see how it went," the wife continued. "I don't care if he's 100 or 55, I like him for him. I thought he was maybe 60 or 70 because he looks so good."

More shocking than Miracle's lack of awareness for her husband's age was the support her mother, Tamika Phillips, 45, and grandfather, Joe Brown, 72, had for her relationship — despite the fact that Charles was more than 10 years older than Brown.

knmyearagegapcouple edited
Source: Facebook
Article continues below advertisement

Miracle revealed their relationship was subject to criticism, specifically from her father, Kareem Phillips, 47.

"My grandad said if I was happy and it's what I want to do then he's happy. My dad was like 'hell no ma'am, not at all," Miracle recalled. "It took a lot of time to convince him."

After she conveyed to her father that she required his support to walk down the aisle, plus a meeting with Charles, the nuptials went on as planned.

As for what came next for the happily married couple, Miracle shared she was ready to start a family.

MORE ON:
NEWS
copy of bbbb
Source: Unsplash
Article continues below advertisement

"I want him to have another generation," Miracle said of having children with Charles. "We're looking to go to an IVF clinic to talk about our options."

Miracle spoke of meeting with an IVF clinic and how the couple felt judged due to their unconventional pairing.

copy of bbbb
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

"Now I'm forgetting it as long as they give me my baby," Miracle state. "Maybe Charles' age will stop us from having children but I have an open mind, it may not work."

"I know realistically I'll be around longer than him so I try to live and have fun and experience as much as I can with him. We try to live it up," Miracle shared about the longevity of their marriage. "He's my knight in shining armor."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.