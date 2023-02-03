What 61-Year Age Gap? Mississippi Woman, 24, Says She's Ready For Children With Her 85-Year-Old Husband

Miracle recalled being on a date with Charles, when a typically standard question was asked while getting to know her then-colleague better.

"I found out in conversation when we asked each other our date of birth and he said he was born in 1937," Miracle shared with the station, according to the New York Post.

"I never even placed his age, we just wanted to see how it went," the wife continued. "I don't care if he's 100 or 55, I like him for him. I thought he was maybe 60 or 70 because he looks so good."

More shocking than Miracle's lack of awareness for her husband's age was the support her mother, Tamika Phillips, 45, and grandfather, Joe Brown, 72, had for her relationship — despite the fact that Charles was more than 10 years older than Brown.