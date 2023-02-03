What 61-Year Age Gap? Mississippi Woman, 24, Says She's Ready For Children With Her 85-Year-Old Husband
They say love has no time limit, and for a Mississippi couple that was certainly true. Despite their 61-year age gap, a 24-year-old woman is determined to start a family with her 85-year-old husband, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the spirit of Valentine's Day, the bizarre yet sweet love story of Miracle Pogue, 24, and her husband, Charles Pogue, 85, has captivated the hearts of many.
The controversial relationship began in 2019 when Miracle and Charles worked at the same laundromat in Starkville, Mississippi.
After a friendship was established, the connection turned romantic — and Charles popped the question in February 2020.
Miracle claimed that at first, she didn't even realize her husband's age and assumed he was "maybe 60 or 70."
The Mississippi woman spoke to Kennedy News about the moment she discovered their six-decade age difference.
Miracle recalled being on a date with Charles, when a typically standard question was asked while getting to know her then-colleague better.
"I found out in conversation when we asked each other our date of birth and he said he was born in 1937," Miracle shared with the station, according to the New York Post.
"I never even placed his age, we just wanted to see how it went," the wife continued. "I don't care if he's 100 or 55, I like him for him. I thought he was maybe 60 or 70 because he looks so good."
More shocking than Miracle's lack of awareness for her husband's age was the support her mother, Tamika Phillips, 45, and grandfather, Joe Brown, 72, had for her relationship — despite the fact that Charles was more than 10 years older than Brown.
Miracle revealed their relationship was subject to criticism, specifically from her father, Kareem Phillips, 47.
"My grandad said if I was happy and it's what I want to do then he's happy. My dad was like 'hell no ma'am, not at all," Miracle recalled. "It took a lot of time to convince him."
After she conveyed to her father that she required his support to walk down the aisle, plus a meeting with Charles, the nuptials went on as planned.
As for what came next for the happily married couple, Miracle shared she was ready to start a family.
- 'Tasteless': Kylie Jenner SLAMMED After Throwing Kids Astroworld Birthday Party Following Travis Scott's Fatal Festival
- REVEALED: Hunter Biden's Business Partner Once Handled 1,850 Boxes Of Sensitive 'Obama-Biden Transition Papers' Including Potential Classified Docs
- Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Offered ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ Type Reality Show From Netflix: Sources
"I want him to have another generation," Miracle said of having children with Charles. "We're looking to go to an IVF clinic to talk about our options."
Miracle spoke of meeting with an IVF clinic and how the couple felt judged due to their unconventional pairing.
"Now I'm forgetting it as long as they give me my baby," Miracle state. "Maybe Charles' age will stop us from having children but I have an open mind, it may not work."
"I know realistically I'll be around longer than him so I try to live and have fun and experience as much as I can with him. We try to live it up," Miracle shared about the longevity of their marriage. "He's my knight in shining armor."