Pregnant Woman And Her Baby Found Murdered In Separate Locations, Now A Married Couple Is Accused Of Murder

Nov. 4 2022, Published 11:31 a.m. ET

Remains found in southwest Missouri are those of missing woman Ashley Bush, Radar has learned.

Authorities announced Nov. 3 that remains found there were those of Bush, who went missing out of Benton County, Arkansas. The Benton County Sheriff's Office made the announcement at a little after 4 p.m. Nov. 3.

Police say two people, husband and wife Jamie and Amber Waterman, have been arrested and charged with kidnapping in connection to the case. Authorities say the charges could be upgraded as jurisdictions are sorted out.

Police say they believe Bush was killed via a gunshot wound, though they are still investigating the nature of the death. An autopsy has not yet taken place. Bush was last seen on Oct. 31 at the intersection of Highway 72 and Highway 43 in Maysville, Arkansas.

Her baby was found a day earlier in a different location. Police have not released a motive in the case.

According to police, Bush reportedly thought she was getting into a vehicle with a person named "Lucy after an online job interview. However, the Benton County Sheriff's Office believes the so-called "Lucy" was actually Amber Waterman.

“This is just a reminder there is evil in the world. People do evil things," police said during the press conference Nov. 3.

Authorities in Missouri began investigating when human remains were found Nov. 3 at a home in rural McDonald County. It was related to a missing person case that led Missouri police to 1848 Laughlin Ridge Road, where the remains were found.

According to KOAM, authorities have several details in the investigation that they have yet to release.

