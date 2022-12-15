Body Of Missing Memphis College Student Found Near Water Treatment Plant: Report
The body of a University of Memphis student who disappeared the night before his graduation has been discovered, Radar has learned.
Barshay Wilson was found fatally shot near the Arlington Water Treatment Plant on Dec. 12 under leaves and tree limbs. Memphis police confirmed on Dec. 14 that the identity of the individual found was Wilson, whose car was found yards away from his body.
On Dec. 13, Memphis police said a body was found a little before 4 p.m. on Highway 70. The man was found dead from a gunshot wound. A watch alert had been issued for Wilson over the weekend.
Wilson's mother told police that he was planning to go to a party on Dec. 9. Later that night, the woman received a phone call from a friend who said Wilson left her house and didn't return. The friend said Wilson had stopped by for 15 minutes before stepping out to take a phone call.
The friend said that she looked for Wilson outside later and saw a car parked outside but no sign of him. She attempted to use the My iPhone app to locate him but was unsuccessful.
According to Fox 13 Memphis, Wilson was about to graduate with a Bachelor's Degree in sciene on Dec. 11. He did not make it to the ceremony, which worried friends, family and other students.